Denny Hamlin sends warning to Carson Hocevar after 'tough to watch' overtime wreck at Atlanta

As a competitor, Denny Hamlin didn’t find any entertainment in Carson Hocevar‘s on-track actions during Sunday’s race at EchoPark Speedway in Atlanta. “Hurricane Hocevar” was out in full force at Atlanta, causing destruction as he’s been known to do.

You can find some good in his aggressiveness throughout the race, which got him in contention for his first NASCAR Cup Series win. When it comes to how he handled the first overtime restart, Hamlin isn’t buying the general comment of “Hocevar was simply going for it.” He warned Hocevar that what goes around, comes around in this sport, and it could cost Hocevar a checkered flag one day.

“It’s tough to watch. The media loves it, by the way. If you want to see what the media thinks, just ask them and they’ll tell you, ‘Ah, we love Hocevar.’ Well, no question you do because he’s giving you some content for you to talk about,’ Hamlin said Monday on Actions Detrimental. “As a competitor, though, like, eventually, it’s going to come back around.

“He’ll be in a position where he thinks he’s about to win and someone will decide he’s not going to and that’s gonna suck for him and his team on that day. But, you’re never gonna get anyone to give you a break when you clearly won’t give anyone else a break.”

Carson Hocevar took a lot of heat from Denny Hamlin

The first overtime restart saw Christopher Bell start on the outside of the front row. Bell didn’t even make it to Turn 1 before his No. 20 Toyota went crashing into the outside wall. Hocevar, running behind Bell off the restart, saw a hole between Bell and race-leader Bubba Wallace and tried to fill it. Hocevar forced the issue and it ended Bell’s bid at winning his first race of the season. Hocevar, meanwhile, finished fourth.

Hocevar admitted after the race he would have some apologies to hand out this week. Those apologies are beginning to pile up. Hamlin doesn’t like what the future holds for Hocevar if the over aggressive moves continue.

“His style is his style, and he’s free to be whatever he wants to be,” Hamlin said. “He’s certainly exciting to watch if you’re a race fan; he’s not exciting to watch if he’s racing your guy because you know there’s a heavily possibility that he’s gonna run into him. Just seems a little wild right now, and I feel like those are not the moves you have to make to win the race nowadays.

“I think he’s missing a little bit of the craftsmanship of winning these races beyond just having a fast car. There’s just so much more to it, and I don’t know, it’s tough to watch as a competitor, but I don’t think we’re gonna do anything about it. I think you just gotta let it play itself out over time. I think he knows that anyone he gets into, he’s gonna have to be on his tippy toes when he’s racing around those guys, which is a tough way to race. But, if you don’t care, you don’t care and that’s OK, too.”