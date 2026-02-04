Amid a tragic past few months, NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin is doing his best to move forward and focus on the positives. He enters the 2026 season still searching for his first Cup Series title, and what a title it would be at this point.

Hamlin came up just short in his quest last season, though there were some obvious high-water marks. He reached 60 wins, long stated as a career goal.

But Kyle Larson held on to claim that ever-elusive Cup Series crown, with Denny Hamlin having to settle for second place. Then, things went from bad to worse in the offseason.

Hamlin lost his father, Dennis Hamlin, in a fire that destroyed his parents’ home. His mother, Mary Lou, was also impacted by the fire but is recovering, with “good days” and “bad days,” per Hamlin.

So how is Hamlin approaching the 2026 NASCAR season? Well, he made a promise to Joe Gibbs Racing and he intends to fulfill it.

“It’s easy to say poor me, but I still have a fantastic life and a great family,” Denny Hamlin said, per Jeff Gluck of The Athletic. “A lot of people go through tragedies. Everyone has their times where they have to go through tough moments. Those are building moments of your character. It’s how you respond to it.

“This season for me could certainly go one of two ways, and there’s not much of a middle road. It’s up to me which way I decide to turn. Right now my focus is keeping this thing on the right track.”

To that end, Denny Hamlin will have to battle through some adversity. He revealed on Wednesday that he took a fall while going through the rubble at his parents’ house, revealing a shoulder injury.

He has opted not to have surgery that would put him out for three to four months, instead trying to battle through it. So he’ll be dealing with one extra impediment this season as he vies for the Cup Series crown.

Still, you have to appreciate Denny Hamlin’s outlook on things. Given everything he’s gone through, a less optimistic approach would be easily understandable.