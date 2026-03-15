Denny Hamlin is back in victory lane. And this one was extra emotional at Las Vegas. It was the first race that Hamlin won without his father, who died as the result of a house fire in December.

As Hamlin got out of his car after an extra long burnout to savor the moment, the emotions were written all over his face. He held himself together enough to provide a tear-jerking post-race press conference with FOX Sports’ Jamie Little as one of his daughter raced up to embrace him, crying as she did so.

Hamlin explained how tough it has been to simply get back into a racing mindset given everything that happened this offseason. It wasn’t easy.

“I mean I knew it took a few weeks to feel like driving and over the last couple weeks I’ve definitely regained my love of it,” Hamlin said. “Got refocused and these are great opportunities for us.”

As Denny Hamlin was speaking, his mother, Mary Lou Clark, entered the TV shot. A survivor of the house fire, she walked up to Hamlin, quietly saying: “That’s my boy. That’s my boy.”

The two shared a warm hug. And Denny Hamlin continued.

“Yeah, I mean this is a family sport,” he said. “My family obviously had so much sacrifice to help me get here. And now that I’ve grown in generations, Hamlins following me. Mom gets to see us. I know dad’s still saying that’s my boy. Hell of a day.”

The win for Hamlin was his 61st in the NASCAR Cup Series. It moved him out of a tie with Kevin Harvick into standalone 10th all-time.

Quite the victory. And Denny Hamlin was almost at a loss for words on what it meant.

“My name stands out amongst… those are legends of the sport and I feel very fortunate to be on the list,” he said. “But those guys were far more talented than I have ever thought about being. I just work really hard. I still, to this day, work really hard at my craft to try to continue to get better. Days like today certainly make me feel happy about where I’m at in the sport still and what I can still do.”