Denny Hamlin shares emotional reaction to tying Kyle Busch's NASCAR Cup Series win total

Denny Hamlin reached another milestone last Sunday at Pocono Raceway. However, his thoughts quickly turned to one of his closest friends and former teammates.

Last weekend, Hamlin captured his third consecutive NASCAR Cup Series victory in the Great American Getaway 400, earning the 64th win of his career. The victory moved him past the late Kyle Busch on the all-time wins list, just one week after tying Busch’s total with his victory at Michigan.

Speaking on SportsCenter on Saturday, Hamlin reflected on the impact Busch had on his own career. The Cup Series star admitted he likely would not have reached the milestone without him.

“I didn’t realize until after his passing we were teammates for longer than anybody in NASCAR history — 15 years,” Hamlin said. “He just taught me so much as a race car driver.”

Continuing, Hamlin credited Busch for constantly pushing him to become a better driver during their years together at Joe Gibbs Racing.

“I am absolutely certain that I would not have the wins that I have today if I didn’t have him as a teammate pushing me,” Hamlin added. “He was the ultimate guy in speed. He would find speed in race cars that I didn’t think was possible.”

According to Hamlin, Busch’s relentless pursuit of speed forced everyone around him to elevate their game. That’s an important part of the legacy he leaves behind, as well.

“Once I found out it was possible, it pushed me to find out how,” Hamlin said. “Just an incredible teammate. Was always very fair to me on the racetrack.”

Moreover, Hamlin also acknowledged the tragedy surrounding Busch’s death. He also emphasized that the NASCAR community continues to support Samantha Busch and their family.

“The amount of wins he has in NASCAR period is just unprecedented,” Hamlin said. “We’re definitely thinking about him at all times.”

Meanwhile, after Hamlin tied Busch with his Michigan victory, their former teammate Martin Truex Jr. praised the tribute on Prime Video.

“It was special to see,” Truex said. “You could just feel the energy. Everybody is thinking about Samantha and their family.”

Hamlin had previously mentioned Busch and the entire NASCAR family following his Michigan win, which tied the two drivers at 63 victories. Now alone in ninth place on the all-time list, Hamlin joked that longevity ultimately helped him move ahead.

“When we won Michigan just a few weeks ago, it helped me tie Kyle Busch in his win total,” Hamlin stated. “But you know, I had to outlive him to beat him.”

Alas, Hamlin’s latest victory marked his third win of the season and continued one of the hottest stretches of his career. After finishing runner-up in the championship standings a season ago, the veteran enters the summer looking every bit like a contender for his elusive first Cup Series title.

Even with another accomplishment added to his resume, Hamlin made it clear that some victories carry far more meaning than numbers on a record book. It’s not hard to see why.