Denny Hamlin shouts out Kyle Larson, Cliff Daniels for making most out of Phoenix despite Hendrick struggles

Denny Hamlin believes one thing has consistently separated Kyle Larson and his team at Hendrick Motorsports at Phoenix Raceway. Their ability to maximize a car that isn’t necessarily the fastest in the field.

Speaking on the latest episode of his podcast Actions Detrimental, Hamlin praised Larson and crew chief Cliff Daniels for consistently turning mediocre speed into strong finishes at the one-mile desert oval.

“Kyle Larson, Cliff Daniels, you got to give them credit. They take a 15th place car every Phoenix and finish in the top five with it,” Hamlin said. “They’re never fast. Larson did an amazing job on restarts of gaining chunks of spots, like two or three, caution comes out. Two or three, caution comes out.”

Hamlin noted that Larson’s aggressive restarts have often been the difference-maker in Phoenix races. According to Hamlin, Larson repeatedly capitalizes on chaotic restarts to gain track position, even when his long-run pace isn’t among the best.

“It was like, if it ever just went green, his actual pace was not good,” Hamlin added. “For whatever reason, they’ve struggled to find the pace they need in the race.”

The veteran driver also pointed out that William Byron and Chase Elliott, Larson’s teammates at Hendrick, did not appear to have their usual speed at Phoenix either: “I thought William Byron was less than exciting compared to where he’s been there at that track in the past,” he explained.

“He was kind of an under performer, compared to what I would say is the status-quo Phoenix race. Chase Elliott was not good either.”

In Hamlin’s view, the entire Hendrick organization looked a step behind some of its rivals during the weekend: “It just seemed like Hendrick in general was not as strong as they usually were,” Hamlin delineated. “And Penske was good. Gibbs was good. That’s Phoenix for you.”

Still, Hamlin emphasized that Larson’s ability to attack restarts and manage races allows him to overcome a lack of raw speed. Something he has done repeatedly at Phoenix throughout his career.

“I think a certain amount of that is he’s able to carry the car, right? He’s able to get speed, but you can only do so much when your car is not good,” Hamlin explained.

Moreover, Hamlin added that Larson’s racecraft shines most during the brief chaos following restarts, where quick moves can make up several positions before the field settles into long-run pace.

“You can be good for a lap or two. When the chaos is going on, you can make moves to gain spots on cars that are faster than you. But after the shuffle ends, after the first two laps of restart?” he questioned. “There’s not much going forward from that point.”

That’s when the strategy changes to survival mode: “At that point, it’s just defend, defend, defend,” Hamlin said. “Let’s get a caution. Let’s get some more restarts, where I can claw this back or have some good pit strategy.”

Alas, Hamlin noted that this pattern has played out for years at Phoenix, even during Larson’s championship run: “This has been years now where, I mean, I just think about his championship here, right?” Hamlin said. “He was not strong at Phoenix, and he found a way to win,” the veteran wheelman concluded. “Then this weekend and last fall, just there they grind these Phoenix races out.”