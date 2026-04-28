Denny Hamlin shrugs off Stephen A. Smith amid NASCAR athletes debate: ‘Who cares’

Denny Hamlin isn’t losing sleep over it, but he’s also not letting it slide. Responding to recent comments from ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith questioning whether NASCAR drivers qualify as athletes, Hamlin offered a measured, and at times blunt, rebuttal.

“Some are athletes. … Under that definition, I say yes, NASCAR drivers are athletes. I have seen many NASCAR drivers do very unathletic things outside of a race car. But that’s not what their bodies are trained to do,” Hamlin stated via Actions Detrimental.

“When you train for a specific sport for most of your life, your body gets trained to be able to do that. Why I say what we do is athletic is that [others] would never be able to sit in that car this weekend in Talladega, the least physically demanding racetrack we go to by quite a ways, and be able to sit in that car and do what we do.”

Alas, that’s the core of his argument. While Smith dismissed drivers as simply “driving a car,” Hamlin pointed to the physical demands that aren’t always visible on TV. The heat, the sustained G-forces, the strength required to handle the wheel lap after lap, and the stamina needed to stay locked in for hours at a time.

“Turn that wheel, sit in that heat, maintain the g-force. Your bodies are not trained to do that,” Hamlin explained. “The strength and the stamina is the part of that — no casual person would be able to do our jobs.”

Still, Hamlin didn’t go all-in on the traditional definition. In fact, he acknowledged the nuance: “But it does not mean that we are necessarily athletic,” he said. “I have seen many NASCAR drivers do very unathletic things outside of a race car.”

It’s a distinction that separates general athleticism from sport-specific performance, something Hamlin believes often gets lost in conversations like this.

Smith’s comments came while discussing longevity in sports, where he dismissed NASCAR legend Richard Petty from consideration, arguing that driving doesn’t compare to the physical demands of sports like football or basketball.

For Hamlin, though, the comparison itself misses the point: “When you train for a specific sport for most of your life, your body gets trained to be able to do that,” he said.

While many drivers and fans pushed back strongly on social media, Hamlin took a different approach, one rooted more in perspective than outrage: “I’m not going to be the person that gets up in arms on social media because Stephen A is saying this,” he added.

“The guy has hot takes every day. Who cares? Are you offended? Stop being so f*****g offended. Have some thick skin.”

Moving forward, the debate may not be going anywhere. But Hamlin isn’t interested in overreacting, even if he firmly believes Smith got it wrong in this case.