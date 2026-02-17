Denny Hamlin shuts down conversation surrounding Brad Keselowski, Riley Herbst final lap wreck: 'We're living in fairytale land'

Denny Hamlin is not a believer in Brad Keselowski making a run to win the Daytona 500 on Sunday before getting involved in a wreck with Riley Herbst and several other drivers. On the Actions Detrimental podcast, Hamlin shared his thoughts on the wreck that happened on the final lap.

The six (Keselowski) was not getting there,” Hamlin said. “We’re living in a fairytale land if people think that the six was actually going to get all the way there. I don’t think so.”

Kelselowski had a huge run during the final lap, and had not Herbst blocked him, it’s possible he could have won the Daytona 500. But Hamlin explained what he saw from Keselowski on the final lap and why he thought that Keselowski was not going to catch the winner, Tyler Reddick.

“The six is running 192 miles per hour. The 45 (Reddick) is running 188.5 at the same point on the race track,” Hamlin said. He’s probably at this time four car lengths behind with 200 yards to go. Somewhere in there, there’s a math equation. …I think he would have gotten beside the nine (Chase Elliott), like right there where the nine was, but he wasn’t going to get all the way there.

Brad Keselowski reacts to Daytona 500 wreck

Brad Keselowski was frustrated because he had yet to win the Daytona 500 in his successful NASCAR Cup Series career. He has competed in The Great American Race since 2009, and his best finish is third, which happened in 2014. On Sunday, Keselowski earned a P5 finish, his best since the third-place finish over 10 years ago.

“Yeah, a lot of chaos,” Keselowski said after Sunday’s race. “Last restart I gave William Byron a great push, and just wasn’t enough to move our lane. I was giving him all I had, and then right here at the end, I had this huge run, and the 35 (Riley Herbst) wrecked us. Really disappointed.”

Herbst is in his second season as a full-time driver in the NASCAR Cup Series. He finished eighth in the Daytona 500, his third career top-10 finish in 44 Cup Series races.