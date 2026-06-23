Denny Hamlin sides with Noah Gragson after heated confrontation with Kevin Magnussen in San Diego

Denny Hamlin is weighing in on one of the biggest flashpoints from NASCAR’s historic trip to San Diego. The veteran driver made it clear where he stands.

While Corey Heim celebrated his first Cup Series victory, much of the post-race attention shifted to Kevin Magnussen and Noah Gragson. It all started after the two drivers engaged in a heated confrontation following multiple incidents on track.

Speaking on the latest episode of Actions Detrimental, Hamlin said he understood Gragson’s frustration, siding with the Front Row Motorsports driver after Magnussen’s aggressive approach during his one-off appearance with Trackhouse Racing’s Project 91 entry.

“If you’re coming over here for a one-off, you’ve got to show the competitors who are here full-time some respect,” Hamlin said. “If I went and did a one-off somewhere else, I mean, I guess that’s stereotyping us and NASCAR as well: ‘You guys just run into each other.’ So, I think it’s okay to just power drive you into turn 12 on lap three. I’m not a huge fan of that.

“And I have nothing against him at all. I raced around him a little bit today. He was fine, and I think what he did was wildly impressive. But yeah, I’m going to have to side with Noah on this one.”

Alas, tension between the two drivers began on Lap 25 when Magnussen made contact with the rear of Gragson’s No. 4 Ford after diving into a corner. The contact escalated throughout the afternoon before things boiled over late in Stage 2.

Magnussen made another aggressive move entering Turn 4 and sent Gragson into the wall, ending the Front Row Motorsports driver’s day with a broken toe-link and a 35th-place finish.

Following the race, Gragson confronted Magnussen in an exchange captured by Frontstretch: “You wrecked the (expletive) out of me over here. What’s your (expletive) problem?” Gragson said. “You guys come over here, you (expletive) drive off into the corner just because you got fenders on it.”

In response, Magnussen repeatedly told Gragson to “get the (expletive) out of my face” before later explaining his side of the incident.

“It was dumb,” Magnussen said. “I think what pissed him off was that I bumped him, but I went in, I dived in, and after I dived, he closed the door, and I bumped him. I’ve watched NASCAR before, so I know that’s how you guys play it.”

Although the confrontation never became physical, Hamlin’s comments added another layer to the debate surrounding Magnussen’s aggressive driving style, and whether visiting competitors should approach NASCAR racing differently than full-time Cup Series drivers. It’s not going to end anytime soon.