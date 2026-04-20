Denny Hamlin sounds off on Cody Ware after race-altering caution at Kansas: 'Team put him in a no-win situation'

Sunday’s race at Kansas Speedway ran nearly caution free until Cody Ware, running last and multiple laps down, went for a spin in Turn 4 with two laps to go. Race leader Denny Hamlin was just about to take the white flag when the caution came out.

Instead, the race would go to overtime. The race got away from Hamlin in overtime, and it was Tyler Reddick who drove his No. 45 Toyota to Victory Lane.

Hamlin said Monday on “Actions Detrimental” that Ware was set up for failure by his team. Ware spun as a result of a flat tire, attempting to finish the race on a set that had seen 60 plus laps of action.

“The team put him in a no-win situation,” Hamlin said. “Sixty some laps? Nobody could go 60 laps. They’ll be no air left in the tires because you can’t go that long on tires. But they just left him out there and said, ‘Alright, we’ll run 60 laps.’ That’s just not putting him into a position to succeed or, at least, do anything but cause trouble. So, I don’t put it on Cody that the tire blew. He’s clearly limping around the last few laps, you can see he slowed his corner speeds down. But where’s the team saying, ‘Bring it to pit road. We got an issue, just got in the wall, let’s come check it out.’ He will not gain, he will not lose anything, so why not just come down and check the thing out?

“What happens is you risk, especially for a low-budget team like that, they can’t afford to tear up equipment. So fortunately for them, they just self spun with no damage. But he easily could have backed that thing into the wall and you’re spending a bunch of money because you didn’t want to put a couple thousand dollar set of tires on it. That’s on the team. That’s on the crew chief to look out for your guy. You know you can’t run 60 laps. That’s ridiculous.”

Cody Ware spin lost the race for Denny Hamlin at Kansas

Had things played out differently, Hamlin would have been a 62-time winner in the NASCAR Cup Series. He remains at 61, though he did jump Ryan Blaney for second in the points standings. But he was visibly dejected after the race, frustrated that another win got away from him.

“Man, it’s so frustrating,” Hamlin said. “I took this one a little tougher just because it’s like, I wanna capitalize. I only got 50 some races left and it’s like, man, I wanna get these wins when I should be winning.

“It’s just not happening. The loose wheel at the end of Martinsville — just a lot of stuff that’s just not going great in the luck category or the create your own luck and not executing category, which is what I chalk most of this up to.”