Denny Hamlin sounds off on Kyle Busch getting payback on Riley Herbst at Bristol: 'Met their fun quota'

Riley Herbst turned Kyle Busch on Lap 313 of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway. On Lap 498, Busch saw Herbst in front of him and decided to get his payback. Busch drove straight through Herbst, sending his No. 35 Toyota around and triggering the final caution of the race, sending it to overtime.

23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin reacted to Busch’s retaliation on Monday’s “Actions Detrimental” podcast. Hamlin said that Busch and the No. 8 team had “met their fun quota for the day” by that point, though he didn’t necessarily have a huge problem with him retaliating.

“It’s not short track racing, he wanted to pay him back. Did you listen to the team radio? They had met their fun quota on the day,” Hamlin said. “Things are not going well in the Kyle Busch camp. They’re all searching. Riley got into him. [They were telling] Riley right before he got into Kyle, saying, ‘Drive right into his left rear.’ And they literally drove into his left rear. Didn’t take much, I mean, he barely touched him, but, nonetheless, it ended in the result of Kyle Busch spinning and getting crashed.

“Kyle saw an opportunity, and he took it. Did I have a problem with it? Yes and no, but more no than yes. … I don’t love the just blatant retaliation, but I’m more no than yes.”

Kyle Busch view of that incident with Riley Herbst. pic.twitter.com/SUngVARqjx — Bozi Tatarevic (@BoziTatarevic) April 12, 2026

Kyle Busch did not have a fun day at Bristol

Frustrations were high within the No. 8 team at Bristol. Once again, the speed was nonexistent in his Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, and the team seemed unable to make the necessary adjustments throughout the race. Busch finished 25th, two laps down. After getting spun out by Herbst, spotter Derek Kneeland and crew chief Jim Pohlman shared a tense exchange over the radio.

“Listen, I know you’re frustrated. I don’t like running 30th either,” Kneeland said. “But us yelling at each other during the race isn’t going to help sh*t. We’ve got to keep the glue folded together here. We’re all still in it, together. It’s not over. We’re only barely halfway through this thing.”

Kneeland’s words were met with silence. He then asked Pohlman, “You copy?” Pohlman responded, “Yeah, copy. It’s the same sh*t every week.”

The two-time Cup champion has now finished 21st or worse in his last four starts, still in search of his first top 10 of the 2026 season. His career-long winless streak is now up to 101.