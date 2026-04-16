Denny Hamlin sounds off on strategy call potentially costing Kyle Larson, Connor Zilisch O'Reilly race win

Denny Hamlin broke down Kyle Larson and Connor Zilisch’s performances at the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race at Bristol this past Saturday. On this week’s Actions Detrimental, Hamlin sounded off on the strategy call that potentially changed the outcome of the race for Larson and the winner Zilisch.

“Early on in the race, I’m thinking, ‘Oh man, [Larson] is going to do it again,” Hamlin said about Larson winning the O’Reilly race at Bristol last year. “But it just seemed like the field shrunk that gap to him a little bit, but he was the dominant car throughout the day, dominant driver throughout the day. At the end, you had those guys stay out. I mean, staying out won the races. I didn’t think it was going to be possible, especially as far up front as Kyle Larson was on that restart, but I could believe it.”

Hamlin then said he was watching the race from the bus and noticed that Connor Zilisch and a few other drivers stayed out after running on 60 laps. And despite being on old tires, Zilisch “ran the fastest lap of the day.”

“It was like, ‘Whoah,'” Hamlin added. “It was amazing, and they did it ripping the top, and he held off Kyle. They were fast.”

More on Kyle Larson and Connor Zilisch

Larson finished second at Bristol, but he had a dominant performance. Along with winning the two stages, Larson led 230 of the 300 laps.

After the Bristol O’Reilly race, Larson took part in the Cup race and had similar results. He finished third, behind Ryan Blaney and the winner Ty Gibbs, won the two stages, and led 284 of the 505 laps.

“It’s a bummer, but I had a lot of fun,” Larson said after the Bristol O’Reilly race. “Our car was really good. Just tough being the leader in that situation of knowing to pit or not… But I’m happy with the run. It just doesn’t always work out.”

Zilisch won his first race at Bristol and the 12th O’Reilly race in his NASCAR career. He also competed in the Cup race on Sunday and finished in 33rd place.