Denny Hamlin speculates on who would win fight between Daniel Suárez and Ross Chastain: 'I think he gets pummeled'

Denny Hamlin has weighed in on the confrontation between Daniel Suárez and Ross Chastain after the NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas on Sunday. On the Actions Detrimental podcast, Hamlin speculated on who would win in a fight between Suárez and Chastain, saying that Suárez would come out on top.

“I like Ross’ chances of connection because he seems like he’s very good at that,” Denny Hamlin said. “But I think just eventually strength comes in. Yeah, Suárez might catch one in the chin, but if it doesn’t hobble him, I think he gets pummeled because of the size difference. Listen, there’s not a giant-sized difference, but I think there’s more likely a strength difference.”

The confrontation occurred after Suárez and Chastain contacted each other during the cooldown lap. Suárez approached Chastain on pit road to discuss the incident, which led Chastain to shove Suárez before crew members and officials stepped in.

Chastain declined to speak to reporters about the incident, but Suárez explained to Frontstretch what happened. “We got together a little bit in Corner 2, and he was mad about it,” he said. Suárez was then asked what was said in their post-race conversation.

Daniel Suárez details the confrontation with Ross Chastain

“He just said something,” he said about Ross Chastain. “Our relationship has been always very weird, like a little bit of two-faced for some reason. And today I saw actually what I thought he had in his mind for a while. But I don’t have any hard feelings to anyone. I’m doing my thing, having a great time. It’s just sad that he thinks that way.”

“This is not my first rodeo. I have had to go through a lot to be able to get to this point. That’s just the way I am. That’s the journey I had to take to be able to come from a different country.”

Suárez and Chastain have history, as they were teammates at Trackhouse Racing for four seasons. At the end of the 2025 season, Suárez left Trackhouse and joined Spire Motorsports. Trackhouse decided to part ways with Suárez to promote Connor Zilisch.