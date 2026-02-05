Denny Hamlin spins on wet weather restart, collects Kyle Larson and Kyle Busch in NASCAR Clash wreck

Rain has arrived at Bowman Gray Stadium and after causing a delay at the halfway mark, it helped result in a caution on Lap 102. It involved some heavy hitters in Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson, and Kyle Busch, who all went for a spin in Turns 3 and 4.

Hamlin was the first to go around, aided by some contact from Connor Zilisch. Hamlin bumped into Larson and around multiple cars went, bringing out the caution.

You can likely point to the slick racetrack as a cause, as NASCAR instructed all teams to put wet-weather tires on when the race resumed. There’s not much room around the 0.25-mile oval and any bit of contact can send you around in an instant.

That’s exactly what happened here and it was Hamlin and Larson who got the worst of it. Both went from racing up front to stuck in the back, looking to make their way through the field.

Denny Hamlin reveals significant injury before Clash

Hamlin will look to get what he can at Bowman Gray before turning his attention to the Daytona 500. Ahead of the Clash, the 45-year-old revealed he “re-tore his shoulder” that was injured in 2024.

Hamlin will try to race through the season rather than take three to four months off with surgery. Hamlin said it didn’t feel right and then he “took a fall at his parents’ house going through the rubble post-fire.”

It’s certainly been a tough offseason for Hamlin. He lost his father, Dennis, in a fire at the family’s home in Gaston County, N.C., shortly after Christmas.

That came after a tough finish to the 2025 season. Hamlin was in the thick of the title race, seemingly in position to win his first Cup Series championship.

However, he finished in second place in the standings, ceding the crown to Larson. Hamlin finished in sixth place in the final race at Phoenix Raceway, not quite enough to win it all himself.

On3’s Thomas Goldkamp contributed to this report.