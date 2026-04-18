Denny Hamlin suggests NASCAR schedule Bristol Spring race at night

The debate over NASCAR’s schedule, and specifically the optimal time slot for marquee races, is back in the spotlight, thanks to Denny Hamlin. Speaking on Actions Detrimental, Hamlin floated the idea that the Bristol spring race might be better suited under the lights, rather than its current daytime window.

“We should have raced at night,” Hamlin said. “I think the only way we could have, or should have, is if we were on Prime.”

Hamlin’s point wasn’t just about aesthetics, though Bristol’s reputation as a high-intensity, short-track spectacle often shines brightest in primetime. It was also about timing and audience.

“I was thinking about it, too. Like, man, after the Masters, I’m sure the ratings would’ve been better,” he added. “It would have been one that was nice on an old Sunday night.”

Alas, the suggestion taps into a long-running conversation within NASCAR about maximizing viewership. Bristol Motor Speedway, dubbed “The Last Great Colosseum,” has historically delivered some of its most memorable moments in night races, where cooler track conditions and a more energized crowd can elevate the product.

Still, Hamlin acknowledged the logistical challenges that come with a Sunday night race in the springtime.

“You know, kids got school and stuff like that,” he said. “There’s just so much that plays into it.”

Ultimately, Hamlin circled back to a more fundamental belief about the sport’s appeal.

“You know what? Just be really, really good at your sport and the people will come,” he stated, regarding the attendance at the Tennessee-based track.

Moreover, the conversation comes on the heels of a major moment for his teammate Ty Gibbs, who captured his first career Cup Series victory at Bristol. The win, which came in dramatic fashion over Ryan Blaney, further underscored the track’s ability to produce compelling racing regardless of the time slot.

“For the last five-six weeks, he’s been someone that’s been in the top five to eight. … Running as good or better than that,” Hamlin said. “Shouldn’t have been really a shock to anyone.”

Gibbs’ recent form, including a string of top finishes leading into Bristol, has positioned him as a legitimate contender moving forward, currently sitting near the top of the points standings.

But even amid the excitement of a breakout win and a strong race, Hamlin’s comments highlight a broader question in NASCAR. When’s the best time to showcase big events like Bristol? If Hamlin has his way, the answer might eventually come after the sun goes down.