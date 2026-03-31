Denny Hamlin takes side, stands on table making case in NASCAR Hall of Fame debate: 'It's not even close'

Denny Hamlin wrote in an X post last week that he agreed with Dirty Mo Media producer Travis Rockhold‘s controversial take that the NASCAR Hall of Fame should take into account success only at the Cup Series level. Monday on “Actions Detrimental,” Hamlin revealed his full thoughts and explained in detail why the Hall of Fame shouldn’t include drivers who stayed in NASCAR’s lower series and racked up major accomplishments.

“I believe that most of the people that have adamant arguments for the lower series guys, they have a connection to them somehow. They are their friends, they grew up watching them or something. So, they have an emotional connection to those people. ‘I want my guy in! He’s my guy! He deserves to be in!’ I think it just depends what you want the Hall of Fame to be,” Hamlin said. “Now, I see that folks are making the statements that ‘It’s the NASCAR Hall of Fame.’ Well, go ask anyone that is the very casual [fan] as in they know the NASCAR name — they’re not watching — do they know that there’s like six series of NASCAR? No, they know of Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, and Richard Petty. That’s Sunday. They don’t know about all the steps, right?

“So, people are using the ‘Well, it’s the NASCAR, they don’t say it’s the NASCAR Cup.’ They’re trying to make a point saying, ‘Here’s why everyone should get in because they didn’t say it’s the NASCAR Cup, it’s all of NASCAR.’ I hear ya but to me, and this is my opinion — it’s not right, it’s just my opinion — is that there’s steps to your accomplishments in the sport. Winning at the grassroots, winning a championship at the grassroots, it’s then winning at the regional level, winning a championship at the regional level, it’s then winning races at your O’Reilly and Trucks, winning a championship in those series, winning a race in Cup, then it’s winning a championship in Cup, then it’s the Hall of Fame.

“The Hall of Fame is the pinnacle, so my issue is why is your multiple accomplishments at the grassroots, how does that allow you to just jump right to the pinnacle? That’s just my opinion.”

Denny Hamlin shares controversial thoughts on NASCAR Hall of Fame

An example of a driver in the Hall of Fame with limited Cup success is Ron Hornaday Jr. The 67-year-old retired having made just 46 starts in Cup. Hornaday, however, is a four-time Truck Series champion with 51 wins in the series. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018.

Richie Evans is another driver in the Hall of Fame despite never making a start in Cup. Evans, inducted in 2012, compiled nine NASCAR National Modified championships. In this era of NASCAR, Hamlin sees too big a difference between those levels and Cup to believe those drivers belong in the Hall of Fame.

“Erik Jones, unfortunately, will probably never make it into the Hall of Fame. But if he ran O’Reilly or Trucks for 25 years like Matt Crafton, the guy would win 15 f*cking championships. He’s better, and it’s not even close, so why does someone that just stays in a lower level get the right to just jump this whole stairstep of Cup?” Hamlin said. “Because the Hall of Fame is the pinnacle. I don’t care what you accomplished in your career; if you get into the Hall of Fame, it is the pinnacle of your career. … In the lower series, if you stay there for whatever reason, ‘OK, well that person didn’t get an opportunity.’ Well, maybe Erik Jones didn’t have an opportunity to stay in a top truck and win 25 championships.

“We can’t do the ifs and buts without going the other way. You can put the top 28 in Cup in the lower series, and they’re gonna win championships, and a ton of races. So, I just don’t think you can judge them the same way. I feel as though when people make arguments for guys in the lower series — more so today — the difference between Cup and Modifieds, like Ray Hendrick when he won all his Modified championships, the disparity wasn’t all that different. Cup was not far and away bigger than Modifieds like it is today.”

Hamlin predicted that one day, the Hall of Fame is going to run out of people to induct if the standards remain the way they are. He sees a scenario playing out where a driver with decent production in Cup gets in the Hall of Fame.

“To oversimplify this, I think it’s OK if everyone they’re talking about gets in, but it certainly should be a tiered system. … I just think it diminishes the greats, in my opinion,” Hamlin said. “For crying out loud, Bill Belichick didn’t get in the NFL Hall of Fame on the first try. That was wrong, but I’m in favor of maybe some years, zero get in, right? There’s just not that many people. I don’t know why there has to be a certain amount every time. We’re gonna run out of people.

“I think in the next 15 years, I think someone with 10 Cup wins we’re gonna start talking about Hall of Fame. I’m serious because you’re just gonna run out of people, or you’re just gonna lower the standards and say, ‘Alright, let’s now look at someone that’s won one O’Reilly championship and 15 races.'”