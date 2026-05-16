Denny Hamlin talks expectations for NASCAR All-Star Race, creating 'friendship' with No. 11 car

Denny Hamlin knows that this year’s NASCAR All-Star Race will be different, but competing at Dover Motor Speedway gives him an advantage. On3 spoke to Hamlin this week, and he revealed what to expect from the All-Star Race.

“It’s going to be different because, I mean, I haven’t lost a race there since 2023, I don’t think. So I’ve got tons of success there, but we’re going there with a different aerodynamic package,” Denny Hamlin told On3. “…For as a team, we have to prepare a lot different this week and going to a racetrack, guessing a setup that we haven’t run before. And so, a very unique situation we’re going to be practicing for an hour-and-a-half [Saturday], that’s very unique to our schedule.”

Hamlin added, “It’s a different format. We’re going to have an invert. So you win the first stage, you’re going to start last in the next stage. So it’s very, very different. They’re definitely going to mix it up, and I’m actually looking forward to it. I think it’s going to be pretty exciting. It’s really going to come down to qualifying and how you do after the invert.”

Hamlin won the pole position for the race at Dover Motor Speedway. And despite the changes to the All-Star Race, Hamlin has had success at Dover, winning Cup races there in 2024 and 2025. Hamlin is looking to win the All-Star Race for the second time in his career. This is a non-points race, but the winner earns $1 million.

Denny Hamlin and his No. 11 Toyota featured in a new Progressive campaign

Hamlin and his No. 11 Toyota have had a lot of success together, and it has now led to an interesting friendship. The 45-year-old and the car are in a new Progressive campaign called The Car Lives. The campaign imagines what Hamlin’s Progressive-sponsored race car would say if it could actually talk.

“I didn’t know a whole lot about it, but I go in there, and I know we’re going to do kind of a commercial shoot. And I’ve done them many times before, but I see my race car there, and next thing you know, my race car starts talking to me,” Hamlin explained.

“And so over the course of a day, I just created this nice friendship with my race car, and you’ll see it in the campaign, just our interactions and how we celebrate victories and all the different types of insurance Progressive has. The car wants to ask me lots of questions while I’m trying to go to sleep. So it was really a lot of fun to shoot them, and I’m so excited for everyone to see it.”