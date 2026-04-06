Denny Hamlin tells 'Actions Detrimental' colleague to 'stfu' over NASCAR Easter take

The debate over NASCAR racing on Easter Sunday has taken plenty of twists in recent years. This year, Denny Hamlin added a new layer to it with a blunt social media reaction to his podcast co-host that went viral.

Yesterday, Hamlin’s co-host Travis Rockhold floated the idea that Easter Sunday would actually be a perfect time for a Cup Series race via Twitter (now known as X): “Right now would be a perfect time for a Cup race,” Rockhold said around 1:45 p.m. ET on Easter.

Hamlin didn’t hesitate with his response: “Stfu,” he wrote back. The veteran wheelman didn’t pull his punches.

Stfu — Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) April 5, 2026

Per usual, the quick exchange immediately made the rounds, highlighting just how divided opinions remain around NASCAR’s approach to the holiday. After experimenting with Easter Sunday races in recent years, NASCAR opted to take the weekend off again this season, marking the second straight year without a race on the holiday.

It’s a decision that aligns with sentiments shared by others within the sport, including Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr: “Racing on Easter is not helpful,” Earnhardt said in 2024 on The Dale Jr. Download. “I know other sports play on Easter and other things happen but I’m not going to those.

“I’m not ever going to be at a sporting event on Easter holiday, I’m not. Not happening. It’s not entirely necessary that we do that. That is not going to help your walkup crowd, your ticket sales, that is not going to help. And I don’t think it really helps your TV audience. People are doing s**t on Easter.”

Alas, NASCAR previously attempted to make Easter racing work, including events at Bristol Dirt and Richmond. While there were some initial signs of promise, the long-term results didn’t justify keeping the date on the schedule.

Earnhardt also pointed to the lack of tradition as a key issue: “I suppose that works when it’s tradition,” he said. “Like when you, every Thanksgiving you’re going to turn on the NFL. … My point is, that’s a tradition. You’re not going to just all of a sudden hammer this round peg in a square hole.”

In the end, that’s where the debate ultimately lands. Other major sports have successfully carved out holiday windows, but NASCAR hasn’t found the same footing on Easter.

Hamlin’s reaction, while brief, reflects a broader feeling across parts of the garage. For many, Easter remains a day away from the track, not one built for stock car racing. And for now, NASCAR appears to agree.