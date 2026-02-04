Just hours before the The Clash at Bowman Gray, Denny Hamlin has revealed a potentially significant injury. He “re-tore his shoulder” that was injured in 2024, according to a report from The Athletic’s Jeff Gluck.

Hamlin will try to race through the season rather than take 3-4 months off with a surgery. Per Gluck, Hamlin said it didn’t feel right and then he “took a fall at his parents’ house going through the rubble post-fire.”

It’s certainly been a tough offseason for Hamlin. He lost his father, Dennis, in a fire at the family’s home in Gaston County, N.C., shortly after Christmas.

That came after a tough finish to the 2025 season. Denny Hamlin was in the thick of the title race, seemingly in position to win his first Cup Series championship.

However, he finished in second place in the standings, ceding the crown to Kyle Larson. Hamlin finished in sixth place in the final race at Phoenix, not quite enough to win it all himself.

Devastating fire strikes home of Denny Hamlin’s parents

The deadly fire that consumed the home of Denny Hamlin’s parents ultimately took the life of Hamlin’s father, Dennis. He succumbed after being transported to a local hospital.

The fire department was dispatched to the home, about 30 minutes northwest of Charlotte, at 6:19 p.m. ET on Dec. 28, and they arrived at 6:27 p.m. The home, built in 2015, was owned by Hamlin’s real estate company. Both of Hamlin’s parents, 69, were transported to a local hospital after fire crews arrived at the scene. When the fire was over, it was a complete loss of the home, according to the Lucia-Riverbend Fire Department.

“She has good days, bad days, but is getting better,” Hamlin said of his mother, Mary Lou. She was also impacted by smoke inhalation.

His father, Dennis Hamlin, was battling a serious illness before his death. Denny Hamlin spoke often throughout the 2025 season about the impact his parents had on his life. Specifically, he thanked them repeatedly for making sacrifices so that he could race.

“My parents had no money,” Hamlin said. “My parents had very normal jobs, but they found a way. That way is a path I would never recommend anybody taking. Every credit card that comes to the mail — okay, we’ll use it. Asking people to help. Second and third mortgaging the house. All these things. The arguments I had to listen to — I’m in my room, and my mom and dad are going at it. One is saying, ‘I can’t do it anymore.’ The other one saying, ‘Please, just one more week.’ It’s great it’s all paid off.”

As for the 2026 season, Hamlin said he will compete because he made a promise to Joe Gibbs and the team. Now he’ll be battling through a shoulder injury, as well.

On3’s Nick Geddes also contributed to this report.