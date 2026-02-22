Denny Hamlin triggered a multi-car wreck late in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta on Sunday. With 39 laps remaining, Hamlin got against the outside wall and made contact with Reddick. That led to a wreck involving those two, Connor Zilisch, Michael McDowell, and William Byron. The incident seemingly began when Hamlin made contact with Joey Logano. Before Hamlin hit the wall, Logano’s rear hit Hamlin’s nose.

After the wreck, PRN reported that Hamlin’s team was working on the right side of his No. 11 Toyota to get back in the race. The outlet then reported that Reddick’s No. 45 Toyota was being worked on, and the team was trying to secure the loose panels.

Denny Hamlin goes around and triggers a pileup in Atlanta! pic.twitter.com/pEdKXFCsJT — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 22, 2026

It’s a tough break for Denny Hamlin, who earned a P31 finish at the Daytona 500 last week. However, with Tyler Reddick winning at Daytona, Hamlin is a winner since Reddick drives for Hamlin’s team, 23XI Racing.

“It’s great,” Hamlin said on Monday’s Actions Detrimental podcast about being a Daytona 500 champion as an owner. “It certainly makes up for the sting of the race. The day was more good than bad. … They told me when I crossed the line. … The first thing I was thinking was, ‘I wonder how that happened?’ … He created a run. He created a run, and I looked at how he got that run through [Turns] 3 and 4, and I was very proud. I was very, very proud.”

Denny Hamlin lost and won at the 2026 Daytona 500

During the post-Daytona 500 press conference, Hamlin was asked about having 23XI Racing co-owner Michael Jordan at the track. Well, it’s big for the sport. He’s the most popular athlete in the world. I don’t think there’s any disputing that,” Hamlin said.

“He loves the sport, and certainly he goes to a lot of races. Sometimes you don’t even see him, and he’s there. He makes more races than people know. But he loves this race team. In that same meeting that we had just a few weeks ago with the team, I reminded them about Talladega and how excited he was on pit road, and I was like, you know, do you guys understand the responsibilities that you have, that you have the power to bring joy to Michael Jordan? You have that power.”