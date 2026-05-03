Denny Hamlin trolls Cooper Flagg while NBA Rookie of the Year drives pace car at Texas

Former Duke star and NBA Rookie of the Year Cooper Flagg opted to give NASCAR a go when he agreed to serve as the honorary pace car driver for the Wurth 400 on Sunday afternoon. Little did he know, he was in for a little trolling courtesy of one Denny Hamlin.

Flagg, who surely had to be at least a little nervous leading the field to green ahead of the Cup Series race, got a little more than he bargained for from the driver of the No. 11 car. FOX cameras caught the action.

As Flagg led the field around the track, Hamlin crept up alongside him. After coming close to even with Cooper Flagg, Hamlin dropped off and got behind him.

Then he gave Flagg a little love tap from behind, engaging a bumper to bumper boost to get Flagg rolling. A funny moment between the two, which you can view below.

Denny had to make sure Cooper Flagg knew he wasn't out there alone 😂 pic.twitter.com/gHBMgAtGfP — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 3, 2026

Of course, Cooper Flagg was thrilled to be a part of the action. His day started well before the race.

Flagg showed up to Texas Motor Speedway a few hours early, taking in the sights and sounds. He posted a brief video on social media, expressing his delight at being asked to be a major part of the event.

“What’s up everybody, it’s Cooper Flagg here at Texas Motor Speedway,” Flagg said. “I’m excited to drive the official pace car today and excited to see some of you guys, so let’s go.”

A little later in the day, Cooper Flagg got to take a few test laps with rookie driver Connor Zilisch. Zilisch, who is 19, bonded with Flagg over their age and competing in the sport at the highest levels already.

The FOX broadcast booth had Flagg on the pre-race show and asked him who he was pulling for. None other than Zilisch, of course.

Cooper Flagg also got a chance to check out Hamlin’s garage before the race, per Alan Cavanna. Hamlin, of course, is a 23XI co-owner along with NBA legend Michael Jordan. And Flagg had a brief chance to catch up with Jordan, one of his idols, before the race.

All in all, not a bad day for the Dallas Mavericks rookie. Even with the little extra nudge from Hamlin.