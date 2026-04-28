Denny Hamlin: Tyler Reddick ‘got the bag’ with 23XI contract extension

Denny Hamlin made it clear this week. Locking up Tyler Reddick wasn’t just important, it was necessary for 23XI Racing’s future.

After Reddick announced his contract extension with 23XI Racing ahead of Talladega, Hamlin didn’t hold back when discussing what the deal meant for the organization, and why it had to be done.

“Happy to get that done. He’s going to be here for a very long time,” Hamlin said, via his Actions Detrimental podcast. “He deserves everything he gets. He’s performing at a very, very high level. He’s got a hundred-point lead in the Cup Series. He’s just kicking ass.”

That’s not exaggeration, it’s reality. Reddick has been the story of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season, jumping out to a historic start that’s quickly turned him into the championship favorite. From winning the Daytona 500 to stacking victories at Atlanta, COTA, Darlington and Kansas, he’s not just winning, he’s doing it in different ways.

That’s what stands out most. Reddick’s consistency. His versatility: “He’s performing at a very, very high level,” Hamlin reiterated, a reflection of just how complete Reddick’s season has been to this point.

Moreover, the timing of the extension only adds to the momentum. Entering the year in the final season of his contract, Reddick had every reason to test the market. Instead, both sides doubled down, a move that signals long-term belief from both the driver and the team.

“I was in charge of this one,” Hamlin added with a smile. “My man got the bag. I look out for my guys.”

Of course, that bit of humor is classic Hamlin. But behind the humor is a serious message, that 23XI knows exactly what it has.

Since joining the organization in 2023, Reddick has delivered results. 10 wins, a regular-season championship and now a dominant 2026 campaign that has elevated him into the sport’s elite tier. And with co-owner Michael Jordan already calling him “on fire,” the internal confidence has only grown.

“He’s buying dinners, I can assure you that,” Hamlin joked. But if Reddick keeps winning at this pace, that’s a small price to pay. Because now, 23XI Racing doesn’t just have momentum. It has its franchise driver locked in for the long haul.