Denny Hamlin updates 23XI, Michael Jordan's NASCAR contract plans for Tyler Reddick

Denny Hamlin just gave a big update on the contract for his 23XI Racing driver, Tyler Reddick, who won the Darlington race on Sunday. On this week’s episode of Actions Detrimental, Hamlin was asked if he and 23XI co-owner Michael Jordan are going to give Reddick a massive contract extension.

“That will be done soon,” Denny Hamlin said about Tyler Reddick’s new contract. “He deserves everything he gets. He’s just done a phenomenal job.”

Originally, Reddick signed a contract with 23XI in July 2022 to join the organization in 2024. Four months after signing the deal, 23XI announced that it had bought out the remainder of Reddick’s contract from Richard Childress Racing to replace Kurt Busch for the 2023 season.

The details of Reddick’s current contract are unknown, but it was a multi-year deal. “I watched him, I raced against him. I wanted him, and I got him,” Hamlin said in July 2022, per NASCAR.com. “And I didn’t know anything else that goes along with that. And honestly, there’s no hidden secrets here. We do not know who the sponsor will be. We do not know what car it is. All we know is we wanted him. And we made sure we planted our feet deep in the ground to make sure that Tyler had an opportunity with this race team, and we made it happen.”

Tyler Reddick reacts to winning four of the first six races this year

Reddick has seen a lot of success during his time at 23XI. Aside from winning four of the first six races of this season, Reddick won the regular-season championship in 2024 and finished fourth in the final standings that year. In his three seasons with 23XI, Reddick has finished in the top 10 of the final standings each year, and it looks like he will have a strong finish in 2026 based on how he has performed currently.

“To win four in the fashion we’ve won the four is pretty, pretty remarkable,” Reddick told reporters after winning at Darlington Sunday. “…For us to be put through these things that, in my opinion, kept us from winning a year ago, to fight through these things and then still win is very remarkable. It’s very fulfilling. It’s the stuff that, you know, you just got to kind of take a step back and say, wow, that was incredible.”