Denny Hamlin weighs in on potential NASCAR penalty for Kyle Busch for John Hunter Nemechek incident: 'He lost his sh*t'

The final lap of the Wurth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway was notable not just for Chase Elliott’s win, but for Kyle Busch slamming into John Hunter Nemechek and spinning him into the wall. Both drivers lost several spots on the finish as a result.

Now, the question of whether NASCAR will penalize Busch looms. It certainly appeared to be a bit of an intentional shove on Nemechek.

Denny Hamlin broke down why Kyle Busch’s positioning on the track at that moment was already problematic for him and wasn’t the right move. Then he got into the hit on the Actions Detrimental podcast.

“It just was not in a very good position no matter what,” Hamlin said. “And then yeah, I mean he lost his sh*t going into Turn 3, clearly.”

But will Kyle Busch’s contact draw a penalty from NASCAR? That’s what everyone is waiting to see.

“I don’t know. Does NASCAR just kind of use their common sense judgment?” Hamlin said. “Or do they say, ‘Well, there’s just not enough evidence.’ When I said that I washed (Ross) Chastain up into the wall I got a point fine and things like that. But in the end it was because I said it.

“I don’t know that Kyle’s refuting it, but he’s also not saying that, ‘Yeah, I took (him out).’ In so many words he is, ‘You started it…’ and then left the ending unsaid.”

The incident started when Kyle Busch nosed in front of Nemechek. Then, as Nemechek made up ground on the outside line, Busch held firmly to his own line. He doored Nemechek and sent him spinning into the wall.

It was just the kind of contact where it’s hard to say what might happen. And relying on what was said afterward is not the way to go, not to Hamlin.

“I hate to say it, it’s a stupid sport if you just depend on like what people say to make rules, official calls,” Hamlin said. “That’s silly. You should just use common sense usually. But it was not a good situation. This track is fast, and yeah, just not ideal. That was not recommended.”

Could NASCAR opt to let the court of public opinion be the punishment for Busch? He’s already taking a beating for the incident on social media and his season has been a bit of a trainwreck.

That was the suggestion of one of Hamlin’s co-hosts on the podcast. Let Kyle Busch live with where he stands right now.

“I think you’re probably right,” Hamlin said. “Here’s the thing. Because of what I said a few weeks ago, my algorithm now is feeding me Kyle Busch stuff. It is. I’m seeing his fan accounts and they’re pretty down right now on him. And kind of what happened. So I think you’re probably right that the court of public opinion’s probably a harsh enough punishment.”

Hamlin wasn’t so sure that’s how things will play out, though. Not by a long shot.

“It doesn’t work like that,” he said. “In sports, there’s fouls that get called. And there’s some fouls that don’t. I don’t know where they go with this. I don’t think it really f*cking matters considering where he is in points and stuff. The money, who cares about that? You just do it to make yourself feel good. Like if you’re rooting for a penalty, for what? It doesn’t change anything.

“Yeah, well you made a rule and you stuck to it, so I feel good that they are consistent, but in the end it’s not going to affect anything. It’s not going to affect the playoff runs. He’s got enough of a wallet to where whatever the fine is it’s not a big deal to him. It just, to me, it just was not a great look.”