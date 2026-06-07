Denny Hamlin wins FireKeepers Casino 400 from Michigan, ties Kyle Busch on NASCAR Cup Series win list

Denny Hamlin took his car to victory lane again in the FireKeepers Casino 400 from Michigan International Speedway on Sunday night. For the second-straight week he drove from the back to the front and took the checkered flag.

This marks Hamlin’s 63rd career Cup Series win, tying former teammate and late NASCAR star Kyle Busch on the all-time list.

Denny Hamlin won the pole but went to the back after unapproved changes, allowing Carson Hocevar to lead the field to green. After an early run of cautions, Tyler Reddick took the lead and never looked back through the end of Stage One.

Stage Two collected plenty contenders in a wreck sparked by Hocevar’s aggressive restart move. Reddick took the most damage, forcing him out of the race for the first time all season. Chase Elliott ultimately took the green checkered flag.

A rare red flag dropped in the final stage as a repair crew welded pieces of the wall following a collision between leaders Christopher Bell and Kyle Larson. After reaching the front, Hamlin then ran away from the field over a long green-flag stretch.

NASCAR Cup Series

The NASCAR season continues this week as each outcome holds even more weight in the back-half of the year. With 33 races scheduled for the Cup Series this season, there are sure to be plenty of twists and turns over the coming months as drivers move up and down the standings following each race.

Tyler Reddick currently leads the Cup Series standings to this point, taking the checkered flag five times to start the season. His 23XI owner Denny Hamlin entered the weekend in second with Ryan Blaney in third.

No longer looking to make a playoff bracket down the final stretch of the season with cut races, NASCAR has adopted the Chase system for this season. In the Cup Series, that means 16 drivers battling from Race 27 on for the championship.