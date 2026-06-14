Denny Hamlin wins Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono, passes Kyle Busch on NASCAR Cup Series win list

Denny Hamlin made his way to victory lane again in the Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway on Sunday afternoon. After securing his third pole in a row, he made it three wins in a row, and four in five including the NASCAR All-Star Race at Dover.

This marks Hamlin’s 64th career Cup Series win, passing former teammate and late NASCAR star Kyle Busch on the all-time list just one week after tying him.

Denny Hamlin won the pole and used his long-run speed to run down early leader Kyle Larson for the Stage One victory. It also created an early division in strategies as some pitted early before the break.

Stage Two further highlighted the different strategies at play as Todd Gilliland used an early pit stop to finish first. Behind him, two different strategies saw drivers enter the final laps with different numbers to hit on fuel and tires.

In the final stage, Christopher Bell was the one to pit early and lead the field, with his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate chasing him down over the final laps. In the end, the gap was not enough for him to hold on and forced him down pit road.

NASCAR Cup Series

The NASCAR season continues this week as each outcome holds even more weight in the back-half of the year. With 33 races scheduled for the Cup Series this season, there are sure to be plenty of twists and turns over the coming months as drivers move up and down the standings following each race.

Tyler Reddick currently leads the Cup Series standings to this point, taking the checkered flag five times to start the season. His 23XI owner Denny Hamlin has steadily eaten into the gap to second with Ryan Blaney in third.

No longer looking to make a playoff bracket down the final stretch of the season with cut races, NASCAR has adopted the Chase system for this season. In the Cup Series, that means 16 drivers battling from Race 27 on for the championship.