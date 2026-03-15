Denny Hamlin wins Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas

Denny Hamlin is back in the winner’s circle. The 45-year-old took the checkered flag in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, fending off a late charge from Chase Elliott.

Hamlin, who won at Las Vegas this past fall, was dominant this time around. He led a race-high 134 laps, the only thing threatening to stop him being a speeding penalty ahead of Stage 2. Hamlin had to go to the back of the pack, but the speed in his No. 11 Toyota was too much to keep him there for long.

He quickly made his way through the field and got back in contention. He took the lead from Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Christopher Bell in Stage 3 and never relinquished it. Elliott gave him a run for his money in the final 20 laps, but the Hendrick Motorsports driver ran out of time.

DENNY HAMLIN OUTRUNS CHASE ELLIOTT TO WIN IN LAS VEGAS! pic.twitter.com/G4v2itJn2K — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) March 15, 2026

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