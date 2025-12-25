Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs: Inactives for Week 17 matchup

The Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos have released their list of inactives for their Week 17 Christmas Day game at Arrowhead Stadium. Both teams head into the matchup with injuries at key positions.

For Kansas City, the obvious point of concern is at the quarterback position. With three-time Super Bowl champion and two-time MVP Patrick Mahomes out with a torn ACL and LCL and backup Gardner Minshew on injured reserve with a knee injury, Chris Oladokun will make his first NFL start under center. Shane Buechele, signed off the Buffalo Bills’ practice squad, will serve as Oladokun’s backup.

Oladokun, a 2022 seventh-round pick out of South Dakota State, got his first taste of action last Sunday in relief of Minshew. The 28-year-old completed 11-of-16 passes for 111 yards in the 26-9 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

“You always walk through when your first moment is going to be [in your head], so I’ve really just attacked these last four years, because you never know,” Oladokun said after the game. “Today just happened to be an opportunity for me, and I wanted to take full advantage of it.”

The Chiefs on Wednesday placed cornerback Trent McDuffie, wide receiver Rashee Rice, wide receiver Tyquan Thornton, and cornerback Jaylen Watson on injured reserve. Their absences have created opportunities for other players to contribute with the regular season nearing its end.

The Broncos, meanwhile, will be without starters in center Luke Wattenberg, linebacker Dre Greenlaw, and wide receiver Pat Bryant. Wattenberg (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, ending his regular season. Wattenberg could return at some point during the playoffs. Denver (12-3) currently occupies the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Chiefs Week 17 inactives

RB Dameon Pierce

OL C.J. Hanson

OL Jaylon Moore

DT Derrick Nnadi

CB Melvin Smith

DE Ethan Downs

DE Tyreke Smith

Broncos Week 17 inactives

ILB Dre Greenlaw (hamstring)

TE Nate Adkins (knee)

WR Pat Bryant (concussion)

OLB Que Robinson

DL Jordan Jackson

DL Sai’Vion Jones

OL Geron Christian