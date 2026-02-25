The Denver Broncos are set to raid the Colorado coaching staff, according to a report from On3’s Pete Nakos. The NFL team is set to tap Buffaloes defensive coordinator Robert Livingston as its new defensive passing game coordinator.

Livingston has been on staff with Deion Sanders at Colorado since 2024. He arrived at Colorado after spending more than a decade in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals.

While at Colorado, Robert Livingston oversaw a unit that took a significant step back in his second season in charge. The Buffaloes finished 42nd in scoring defense (23.1 points per game allowed) and 50th in total defense (351.9 yards per game allowed) in 2024, only to drop to 112th (30.5 PPG) and 123rd (425.7 YPG) in 2025.

He was also the subject of Sanders’ ire during a game against Utah this season. Sanders blew up on Livingston on the sideline in a 53-7 loss.

After the game, Sanders reiterated that he was on good terms with Robert Livingston. He was simply upset with a personnel decision.

“The little situation that you caught me yelling on the sideline, I wasn’t yelling at coach about a call, I was yelling about personnel,” Sanders said. “Okay, I just (want to) make it clear. So I was talking about personnel, not the call he made. I respect the calls that coach makes. I think he’s one of the best guys in the business. We just got to put (ourselves) in better situations and do more and the guys have to execute. But I yell on the sidelines all the time.

“You know, sometimes I yell positivity. I’m not yelling negativity. Sometimes I get disturbed, upset, but I’m not yelling at the coach. I’m yelling about something else. So that’s what that was. I got the utmost respect for Coach Livingston. Rob, he’s done a great job since he’s been here, and I respect (him) and his family, but we got to do better all the way around.”

Robert Livingston coached with the Cincinnati Bengals from 2012-23 in various capacities. He was a scout from 2012-14, then was elevated to a defensive quality control position in 2015. In 2016, he was named the safeties coach, a role he served in until leaving for Colorado in 2024.

Livingston has previous coaching stints at Vanderbilt (defensive quality control in 2011) and Furman (safeties in 2010). He played college football at William & Mary from 2007-09, where he was a safety.