Denver Broncos, Sean Payton reach agreement on five-year contract extension

With just two years remaining on his contract, the Denver Broncos and head coach Sean Payton have reached an agreement on a new five-year contract. This will keep Payton with the Broncos through at least the 2030 season, which would be his eighth with the organization.

Since taking over in Denver in 2023, Payton has led the Broncos to a 32-19 record. The past two years have been stellar, however, as Denver has racked up the third-most wins in the NFL in that span (24). They advanced to the AFC Championship Game for the first time since 2015 last season, falling to the New England Patriots 10-7.

Under Payton’s guidance, Denver is once again destined to be one of the top teams in the AFC this season. The Broncos are seeking their first Super Bowl appearance since 2015 (Super Bowl 50).

ESPN sources: The Broncos and Sean Payton have reached agreement on a new five-year contract.



Payton has led the Broncos to the third-most wins in the NFL over the past two years, including an AFC Championship Game appearance last season.



Now, Broncos owner Greg Penner has… pic.twitter.com/rfGcyPe7Mn — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 11, 2026

“Sean Payton has led an impressive turnaround over the past three seasons, instilling a winning culture with high expectations,” Broncos owner/CEO Greg Penner said, via a release. “I appreciate the close partnership he shares with George Paton along with the alignment and stability across our football operations.

“We’re thrilled for Sean to continue leading our team as head coach, building on our progress during such an exciting time for the Broncos.”

Denver Broncos open 2026 season with gauntlet of a schedule

The Denver Broncos will open the 2026 season on the road against their AFC West divisional rival, the Kansas City Chiefs, on Sept. 14. They will then face off against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Los Angeles Rams, the San Francisco 49ers, the Los Angeles Chargers, and the Seattle Seahawks in the following weeks, all teams that made the Playoffs last season.

That includes the NFC runner-up Los Angeles Rams and the Super Bowl LX Champion Seattle Seahawks. Quite frankly, Denver opens the season against quite the gauntlet.

“It’s really more about just the unique travel,” Payton said when asked about Denver’s challenging schedule during OTAs. “When I look at the schedule, you just look at short weeks. It’s the nuanced games. Look, you know you’re going to be playing in them. If you’re playing every weekend Sunday at 2:30 [p.m.], or on the East Coast at 1:00, there’s probably not a lot of interest.”

Denver is hoping star quarterback Bo Nix is ready to go for opening night, as he missed the AFC Championship Game with an untimely ankle injury. Along with boasting one of the best defenses in the NFL, the Broncos brought in star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle to pair with Nix. It’s safe to say expectations are high for Denver in 2026, no matter how hard their schedule is.