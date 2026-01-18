The Denver Broncos have signed quarterback Ben DiNucci, Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reported Sunday. DiNucci is being brought in as insurance with Bo Nix sidelined for the rest of the season.

Nix suffered a fracture in his right ankle late in overtime of Saturday’s 33-30 AFC Divisional Round win over the Buffalo Bills. Head coach Sean Payton announced after the game that Nix’s season was over. Nix will undergo surgery Tuesday in Birmingham.

“[Nix] is a tough cookie,” Payton said, via Jeff Legwold of ESPN. “I said, ‘Listen I believe you’re the second quarterback in his second year to take his team to the [conference] championship game and the first is [Patrick] Mahomes.’ … We’ll rise up for the next challenge.”

Jarrett Stidham will get the start under center in the AFC Championship game against the winner of Sunday’s game between the New England Patriots and Houston Texans. Sam Ehlinger will serve as the backup. DiNucci, who was on Denver’s practice squad in 2023 and is familiar with the offense, is now in the mix. DiNucci, 29, has thrown just 43 passes in the NFL. All came in 2020 with the Dallas Cowboys.

Broncos set to roll with Jarrett Stidham in AFC Championship Game

It will take a lot for DiNucci to see the field. Stidham will get the first shot, and it will come in the most important game of the season. Payton has full confidence in Stidham, who has thrown 66 passes as the Broncos’ backup since 2023.

“Stiddy is ready to go,” Payton said. “… He’s ready, he’s ready. I feel like I’ve got a two who’s capable of starting for a number of teams, and I know he feels the same way. Watch out, just watch.”

Payton added Sunday, “I know how he was coached in New England. I know exactly how he was coached in New England. And then I know how [Josh] McDaniels felt about him… but ultimately… it’s our three years here, our three years watching him day in and day out. He will be ready to go.”