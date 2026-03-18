Derek Jeter fires back at Aaron Judge claim World Baseball Classic has 'been bigger' than World Series

As Team USA gets set to square off against Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic, many have tried to put into perspective how big the event feels. Some, like New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, have said it’s even bigger than a World Series.

Former Yankees superstar Derek Jeter had a bit to say about that. He’s not convinced.

“I think the people that said it’s bigger than a World Series never played in a World Series,” Jeter said on the pregame show for FOX.

Of course, Aaron Judge has played in a World Series before. He was on the wrong end of a 4-1 thumping at the hands of the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2024. So the memory should be fresh enough.

So what exactly did Aaron Judge have to say about the World Baseball Classic? He opened up to reporters ahead of the final.

He was asked directly to compare the crowds and the energy to the World Series. He did not equivocate.

“I’d say it’s been bigger,” Aaron Judge said. “The World Series I was in, the crowd here, the crowd we had when we played against Mexico, it’s bigger and better than the World Series. Like I said, the passion that these fans have representing their country, representing some of their favorite players, there’s nothing like it. “

Aaron Judge, the seven-time All-Star and three-time American League MVP, will be looking to help Team USA finish on top after a rollercoaster ride to the final. After escaping group play, Team USA knocked off Canada 5-3, then the Dominican Republic 2-1 to reach the final.

Now the stakes are high as the team squares off against Venezuela. Aaron Judge and others will be soaking it all in.

“That’s what you dream of as a kid,” Aaron Judge said. “When I was in my back yard playing wiffle ball, these are the moments you dream of. Big spots, big situations. Just, it gives me chills right now thinking about how special that was. I try to take a moment every game to look around, appreciate the crowd, appreciate the moment. It’s just a blessing to go out there and do our thing.”