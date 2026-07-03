Derek Kneeland honors Kyle Busch at one of NASCAR legend’s favorite tracks, thanks fans

Derek Kneeland, longtime friend and spotter for Kyle Busch, paid tribute to the NASCAR legend on Thursday at the Celebration of America 300. Although the race for Kneeland didn’t go as he hoped, the RCR team member thanked everyone for their support.

Kneeland was piloting the iconic No. 8 on his car in the race and was hoping to park it in victory lane at one of Busch’s favorite tracks, Oxford Plains Speedway in Oxford, Maine. The night didn’t go as Kneeland hoped, but he remained grateful for the support of fans.

“Frustrating night,” Kneeland said on twitter. “Lots of anticipation after a good qualifier and being 6th in practice.

“Had high hopes but it wasn’t our night. P15 after much attrition. Thank you all for the support.”

Before the race, Kneeland posted a picture of the car he ran in the Celebration of America 300.

Tune in tonight on https://t.co/5LhNVA2mR9 for the COA 300 at Oxford Plains Speedway !! pic.twitter.com/3Zt4mDiES3 — Derek Kneeland (@SpotterDerek) July 2, 2026

Ahead of the race, Kneeland said he still struggles with the loss of Busch. At the racetrack, is where he finds peace.

“I was fortunate enough where I got to have a personal relationship with him,” Kneeland said. “He came up, and he ran several races with me in late models and stuff at Oxford and Lee Speedway, and we got to do a lot of cool things together.

“It’s still hard. I’m having a hard time with it. The weekdays are the hardest. At the track is where I’m most comfortable.”

Kneeland received permission to race with the iconic No. 8 on his door from the Busch Family. It was Kyle’s father, Tom, who suggested the No. 8.

“You know, a few days after everything went down, his dad called me, and his dad is a man of very few words, and I said, ‘You know, I’m thinking about running the 8 or 51 as long as I have your guys’ blessing, I would like to do that.’ And he said, ‘Short track world knows him as 51, but the world knows him as 8.’”

Trading the race helmet for the headset

With his Thursday night in the books, Kneeland is taking off the race helmet and putting back on his headset to spot for Richard Childress Racing, this weekend at Chicagoland Speedway.

“Long night and an early morning. Off to Chicago to spot for my teams.”

Kneeland spots for Austin Hill in the Cup Series in the RCR No. 33 car, which is the re-numbered No. 8 car that was piloted by Kyle Busch before his tragic passing in May. Kneeland also spots for RCR in the O’Reilly Series and in ARCA.