Derrick Johnson to be inducted into Kansas City Chiefs Hall of Fame

Legendary Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson will be inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame during the 2026 regular season, according to a press release by the team on Thursday. Johnson, a two-time All-Pro, played 13 of his 14-year NFL career in Kansas City after being a 2005 first-round pick out of Texas.

“My family and I are honored to welcome Derrick Johnson as the newest member of the Chiefs Hall of Fame,” Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said in the release. “Derrick is one of the all-time greats, and he was a cornerstone of our franchise for more than a decade. He represents everything we value in a Kansas City Chiefs player – consistency, toughness, leadership, and a deep commitment to his teammates and to our community.

“From the moment he arrived as a first-round draft pick, Derrick set the standard for how the game should be played and how a player should carry himself,” Hunt continued. “A four-time Pro Bowler, two-time All-Pro, and multi-year team captain, Derrick’s impact went far beyond the stat sheet. He helped to set the championship culture in our locker room, and brought that same energy into the community where he served as a role model for countless young people. That’s why he was beloved by fans throughout Chiefs Kingdom.”

Johnson recorded 1,163 tackles (940 solo), 77 passes defensed, 71 tackles-for-loss, 40 quarterback hurries, 27.5 sacks, 23 forced fumbles, and eight fumble recoveries throughout his 14-year NFL career, which included one final season with the Oakland Raiders (2018). Johnson’s 1,146 total tackles as a member of the Chiefs are the most in franchise history.

“I am so grateful and honored to be inducted into the Chiefs Ring of Honor,” Johnson said in the statement. “I played 13 years in Arrowhead and always dreamed of one day having my name at the top of the stadium alongside of other legends. I want to thank Clark Hunt and the entire Chiefs organization for making my dreams come true. To the fans, your passion made every moment unforgettable, and now my name will echo in the stadium and through the hearts of Chiefs Kingdom forever. Thank you, Lord.”

The 43-year-old Johnson was the No. 15 overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft out of Texas following a storied career with the Longhorns. He won both the 2004 Bronko Nagurski Trophy as the nation’s top defensive player and the Dick Butkus Trophy as the nation’s top linebacker as a senior in Austin. The Waco-native was previously named to the Texas Sports Hall of Fame in 2015, the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame in 2020, and the College Football Hall of Fame in 2023.