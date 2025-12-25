Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings: Inactives for Week 17 matchup

The Detroit Lions are set to hit the road on Christmas to take on the Minnesota Vikings in what should prove to be a vital NFC North battle. Ahead of that game, both teams have shared their list of inactive players for the Week 17 matchup.

The major question this week has been regarding the health of Minnesota quarterback JJ McCarthy. Unfortunately, the Vikings didn’t get good news. In the days before Christmas, it was announced that McCarthy is suffering from a hairline fracture on his throwing hand. On top of that, emergency third quarterback Brett Rypien is also being listed as inactive.

So, undrafted rookie Max Brosmer will make his second start of the season. The first start was a struggle for Minnesota. He’d throw four interceptions while the Vikings were shutout by the Seattle Seahawks.

That’s just one of several injuries that have hit Minnesota’s offense. Another couple of big names to hit the inactive list are running back Jordan Mason and tight end T.J. Hockenson. Mason is dealing with an ankle issue while Hockenson suffered a shoulder injury.

As for Detroit, the Lions list three offensive linemen as being inactive. So, there is a major question about depth for what is proving to be a desperate Lions team. In the case of left tackle Taylor Decker, he’s dealing with an illness.

That illness is going to be notable for Detroit. By all accounts, it’s spread throughout the team’s locker room. That includes running back David Montgomery and defensive back Khalil Dorsey, who are active. However, those players battling illness were limited this week, even if they’re active now. So, its impact could still be felt. That’s not what a Lions team battling for a spot in the playoffs needs.

Going into the game, Minnesota is 7-8 and has been eliminated from the playoffs. Meanwhile, Detroit is battling for its playoff future. The Lions are considered to be on the bubble, sitting at 8-7 and being third in the NFC North. That trails both the 9-5-1 Green Bay Packers and the 11-4 Chicago Bears. Only Chicago has managed to clinch a playoff spot from the NFC North to this point.

Detroit Week 17 inactives

OL Trystan Colon

OL Taylor Decker

DL Tyler Lacy

WR Dominic Lovett

S Avonte Maddox

OL Michael Niese

DL Mekhi Wingo

Minnesota Week 17 inactives

QB J.J. McCarthy

QB Brett Rypien (Emergency third QB)

RB Jordan Mason

LB Austin Keys

T Brian O’Neill

TE T.J. Hockenson