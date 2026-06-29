Detroit Lions release Terrion Arnold following kidnapping and assault charges

The Detroit Lions announced they have released Terrion Arnold after he was arrested and charged with kidnapping and assault. Arnold has been with the Lions since they selected him in the first round of the 2024 draft.

Last Wednesday, Terrion Arnold turned himself in to authorities in Florida. The former Alabama cornerback is charged with three counts of kidnapping, three counts of armed robbery, one count of conspiracy to kidnap, and one count of conspiracy to commit armed robbery. The incident happened in February, and Arnold is facing a potential life sentence in prison.

This story is developing.