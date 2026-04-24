Former Michigan outside linebacker Derrick Moore was selected by the Detroit Lions in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft. His pro career can now begin.

The Lions traded up to select Moore. They acquired the No. 44 overall pick from the Jets in exchange for the No. 50 and No. 128 overall selections.

Moore had the best season of his career in 2025. With the Wolverines, he logged 30 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks. He also had three pass deflections and two forced fumbles.

Moore played four seasons with Michigan and was apart of the team’s 2023 national title run. In total, he had 95 tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss, 21 sacks, eight pass deflections, three fumble recoveries, three forced fumbles and one defensive touchdown.

As a member of the Class of 2022, Moore was a four-star recruit out of Baltimore (M.D.) St. Frances Academy, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 2 overall prospect in the state, the No. 5 EDGE in the class and the No. 37 overall prospect in the class.

What NFL Draft analysts are saying about Derrick Moore

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein broke down Moore ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft. You can read his evaluation below.

“Edge prospect with good size and length,” he wrote. “Moore is far more active and engaged as a rusher than he is as a run defender. He has the ability to set firm edges, but his approach against the run can lack urgency. Against the pass, Moore is a bull-rush aficionado, piling up pressures and sacks. He’s strong through the top of the rush but needs to prove he can consistently stress long, well-anchored tackles.

“When it’s time to finish, he tackles with reliable technique and timing. If Moore cranks up the fire on all three downs, he can become a good full-time player. Either way, he projects as a starter capable of racking up pressures.”

Zierlein projected Moore as a third round pick in this year’s draft. His NFL comparison for the former Wolverine is Yaya Diaby.