Detroit Tigers select Coastal Carolina pitcher Cameron Flukey in 2026 MLB Draft

Coastal Carolina pitcher Cameron Flukey was selected by the Detroit Tigers with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft. Flukey originally ended his 2026 season with Coastal going into the transfer portal with a do-not-contact tag, keeping his options open.

Still, Flukey was projected as one of the top pitchers in college baseball and among MLB prospects. Injuries ravaged his 2026 season, but he was integral to Coastal Carolina’s run to the College World Series in 2025.

During the 2025 campaign, Flukey went 8-2 as a starter with a 3.19 ERA. He had 101.2 innings pitched, 118 strikeouts, gave up 78 hits, 40 runs (36 earned) and issued 24 walks. His strikeouts over nine innings measured out at 10.4.

As a freshman for Coastal Carolina in 2024, Flukey appeared in 19 games (making ten starts) and went 3-3 with a 5.73 ERA and 83 strikeouts over 55 innings. He was just 0-2 this past season before a rib injury.

What MLB Scouts are saying about Cameron Flukey

“Few college pitchers can get swings and misses with a fastball and chases with a curveball better than he can, which will make him one of the first arms selected and the highest-drafted Coastal Carolina product ever this July,” Flukey’s MLB Draft scouting report read. “Diagnosed with a rib stress fracture after his first start in 2026, he missed two months but returned with his usual stuff in late April.

“Because the 6-foot-6 Flukey has a longer arm path and higher release point than normal, it’s easier for hitters to see his pitches — but not to hit them. Despite his size, he has no difficulty repeating his delivery and providing strikes. He could add more strength to his lanky frame, which might mean more power for his already nasty stuff.”

A native of Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Flukey played locally for Egg Harbor Township High School. During his senior season, he had a 0.45 ERA, 46.2 innings pitched, 83 strikeouts and allowed just 19 hits and seven runs (three earned).