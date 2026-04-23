Devin Booker was assessed a technical foul in the Phoenix Suns’ 120-107 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Playoffs on Wednesday. After Thunder forward Jaylin Williams bumped Booker out of bounds, Booker threw the ball backward, seemingly attempting to keep the ball in play.

The ball hit Williams and the officials initially called the play dead, ruling the OKC defender had committed a blocking foul. However, as Suns players began to reset, Thunder guard Alex Caruso campaigned for a technical foul, appearing to claim Booker threw the ball at Williams intentionally.

Whether or not he was influenced by Caruso’s argument, NBA official James Williams complied, retroactively calling a technical foul on Booker. After the game, Booker tore into Williams for the technical foul call, along with his entire officiating performance.

“In my 11 years, I haven’t called a ref out by name, but James [Williams] was terrible tonight through and through,” Booker said. “It’s bad for the sport, bad for the integrity of the sport. People are going to start viewing this as a WWE if they’re not held responsible.

“It just feels disrespectful. I know I haven’t won a championship in this league, but I have been in it for 11 years now. So to get to this point to be treated like that, for me to even be saying something out loud, it’s bad. It’s my first time in 11 years, but it’s needed. Whatever, I get fined for it, everybody can pull the clips and see where the frustration comes from.”

The Suns’ falling to 0-2 in the opening-round series undoubtedly played a role in Booker’s frustration, but he wasn’t the only one who criticized the technical foul call. The controversial call set social media ablaze, with numerous fans mocking the official.

James Williams has been an NBA referee for 14 seasons. During his career, he’s worked four NBA Finals games and over 50 playoff contests.

Despite Booker’s criticisms, the Thunder only shot three more free throws in the game than the Suns. Further, Phoenix was assessed just four more fouls than Oklahoma City.

As of this report, the NBA has announced a fine for Devin Booker, but it’s safe to assume it’s on its way. In January, the league fined Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown $35,000 for calling out referee Curtis Blair by name.