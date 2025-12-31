Dez Bryant reacts to Cowboys releasing Trevon Diggs, suggests rival as destination

Trevon Diggs currently finds himself on waivers after the Dallas Cowboys released him. If the cornerback clears, he will officially become a free agent. A drastic turn of events from just a couple of seasons ago, when the Cowboys thought Diggs was considered a franchise player.

Plenty of reactions to the news have filtered in through social media, including former Dallas great Dez Bryant. He seems confused by the move and even suggested a potential landing spot for Diggs.

“I don’t understand why the Cowboys let Diggs go,” Bryant said via X. “Watch him f*** around and go to the Eagles. Smh.”

Seeing players crossover between the Cowboys and Eagles is not all too common. The teams are too big of rivals, facing each other twice a year with more than just a normal regular season game on the line. Whether it’s trades or free agency, only 15 players have ever played for both.

More likely than not, Diggs will not play in Week 18 due to the situation. However, if he signs with a team set to compete in the NFL playoffs, there is an opportunity to get out there. Philadelphia has already wrapped up the NFC East and could possibly add some secondary depth if they pleased — at least in Bryant’s eyes.

To this point, we have not heard public comments from Jerry Jones or anybody inside the front office about Diggs being released ahead of the season finale vs. the New York Giants. Bryant — and most a sector of other Cowboy fans — will have to continue to search for answers until then.

Trevon Diggs hires new agent after Cowboys release

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Diggs has a new agent after being released by the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday. Diggs will be represented by David Mulugheta moving forward, as he might be on the open market moving forward. Certainly a familiar name for Cowboys fans from the past few months.

“After the Cowboys waived CB Trevon Diggs today, he hired David Mulugheta of Athletes First to represent him,” Schefter said via X. “Diggs now will go on waivers and, if unclaimed, become a free agent.”

Mulugheta also represents a good friend of Diggs, Green Bay Packers star Micah Parsons. His name popped up multiple times during training camp as Parsons attempted to work out a contract extension with the Cowboys. Jones claimed not to know who Mulugheta is, instead wanting to negotiate directly with Parsons.