Dez Bryant reveals top 5 wide receivers ahead of 2026 NFL Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft is less than 24 hours away, and all prospects can do now is sit back and wait for their name to be called. One position that could be called on multiple times in round one — wide receiver.

Former Dallas Cowboys star wideout Dez Bryant took to social media on Wednesday night to settle the debate on who the top five best WR prospects are once and for all. His list won’t be without controversy or commentary:

1. Jordyn Tyson

2. Carnell Tate

3. Ja’Kobi Lane

4. KC Concepcion

5. Makai Lemon

For much of the pre-draft process, Ohio State‘s Carnell Tate was largely considered the top wideout in this draft. To Bryant, Tyson eclipses him for the top spot heading into draft night. Still, there are couple of top 10 teams who could consider drafted a wide receiver in the top 10 — namely the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints. The Giants pick both 5th overall and 10th, while the Saints sit at No. 8.

Something else of note: Bryant has Makai Lemon, the reigning Biletnikoff winner, at No. 5 while his former USC teammate Ja’Kobi Lane sits two spots ahead of him. Bryant explained that Lane is “more NFL ready that Lemon.”

“I think Lemon has to find himself in the right situation to excel going into the next level..that’s part of my evaluation,” Bryant wrote on X. “Looking at these guys..you have to have a different type of attitude and skill set to play in the NFL..especially if you’re under 6 ft. Steve Smith..Amari St. Brown..Santana Moss those little guys are different..and I haven’t seen many like them lately.

“Lemon was a great offensive weapon schematically in college..we’ll have to see if it translates.. he deserves his chance to prove himself.”

Former Texas A&M wideout KC Concepcion has also been moving up draft boards. He’s seen his stock rise to as high as the late first-round after a 2,000+ yard career in three seasons of production.

Each of these five wide receivers could hear their name called on night one during the 2026 NFL Draft. In what order is anyone’s guess.