Dianna Russini releases full resignation letter to The Athletic amid Mike Vrabel photos controversy

After the AP reported her decision to resign from The Athletic, NFL reporter Dianna Russini shared her full letter to executive editor Steven Ginsberg. Her resignation is effective immediately.

Russini has been at the center of controversy following photos with New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel that ran in Page Six. The pictures appeared to be at a resort in Arizona, though all parties – Russini, Vrabel and The Athletic – strongly refuted them upon the initial publication. However, Front Office Sports later reported The Athletic was probing Russini’s explanation. She was not reporting during the inquiry.

Tuesday, she announced her departure. Russini released her full letter of resignation and said it would be her only public comments on the situation.

I submitted my letter of resignation to The Athletic. Everything I have to say about it is below. pic.twitter.com/401nrtbEsj — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) April 14, 2026

“When the Page Six item first appeared, The Athletic supported me unequivocally, expressed confidence in my work and pride in my journalism,” Russini wrote, in part. “For that I am grateful. In the days that followed, unfortunately, commentators in various media have engaged in self-feeding speculation that is simply unmoored from the facts. Moreover, this media frenzy is hurtling forward without regard for the review process The Athletic is trying to complete. It continues to escalate, fueled by repeated leaks, and I have no interest in submitting to a public inquiry that has already caused far more damage than I am willing to accept.

“Rather than allowing this to continue, I have decided to step aside now – before my current contract expires on June 30. I do so not because I accept the narrative that has been constructed around this episode, but because I refuse to lend it further oxygen or to let it define me or my career.”

Russini had been with The Athletic since August 2023 after leaving her role at ESPN. She joined the network in 2015 as a SportsCenter anchor and XFL sideline reporter, but later became a contributor to Get Up along with her coverage of the NFL.

In a memo Tuesday, Ginsberg confirmed Russini’s resignation. While he didn’t get into details of the publication’s inquiry into her work, he said it remains ongoing even after her departure.

“I’m writing to let you know that Dianna Russini has submitted her resignation to The Athletic, effective immediately,” Ginsberg wrote, via Puck’s Dylan Byers. “While I can’t share the details of our investigation into Dianna’s conduct, I want to emphasize that the leadership of The Athletic has taken this matter seriously from the moment that we learned about it.

“… When this situation was brought to our attention last week, there were clear concerns, but we received a detailed explanation and it was our instinct to support and defend a colleague while we continued to review the matter. As additional information emerged, new questions were raised that became part of our investigation.”