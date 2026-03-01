Diego Pavia reveals what advice he's received from Johnny Manziel ahead of NFL Draft

Diego Pavia revealed he is receiving advice from Johnny Manziel amid the NFL Draft process. The former Vanderbilt star is ready to make the pro transition and Manziel, who’s been in his corner for the last couple of years, is also in his ear.

Pavia received Heisman buzz this year, leading Vanderbilt to 10 wins in the process, a historic season for the Commodores. But as far as his draft stock is concerned, it’s not quite first talent like Manziel.

Manziel had a rollercoaster college career off the field and certainly flamed out in the NFL after a brief stint with the Cleveland Browns. But that doesn’t mean he isn’t wise when it comes to advice.

“He’s giving me what to look out for, what it’s like, how to stay in the process,” Pavia said at the NFL Scouting Combine. “And, you know, he’s given me some good advice, for sure. And he always reaches out, too, checks up on me, makes sure I’m good, and he just, like, he’s just a friend to me, you know? And so he’s giving me some mentorship. He’s been around me, he’s been around my family. He’s just a great person for those that really don’t know him.”

While Pavia didn’t win the Heisman Trophy, he mentioned how much that award would’ve meant to him, Especially when it came to getting one like Manziel. It’s a moment Pavia dreamt about since watching Manziel win the award in 2012, when the Vanderbilt superstar was 10 and living in Albuquerque.

“Dude, that would mean … I can’t even put into words how much that means,” Pavia said on The Pivot. “I still remember Johnny winning it. I used to watch Johnny’s tape, I can tell you front-to-back what (his stats read on screen) when he accepts the award. It was just like, dude, I want that to be me one day. That’s what I was thinking that day. … Now it’s coming full circle and it’s like, I have that opportunity.”

This past season, Pavia threw for 3,539 yards, 29 touchdowns, eight interceptions and a 70.6% completion percentage. Other than the picks, all of those numbers were career-highs.

Pavia also ran for 862 yards on the ground and 10 touchdowns. All told, he accounted for 119 touchdowns in college career.

The NFL Draft is scheduled for April 23rd through the 26th in Pittsburgh. Pavia is likely to hear his name in the middle rounds.