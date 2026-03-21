NFL wide receiver DJ Chark announced his retirement via social media on Friday after seven seasons in the NFL. The former second-round pick was last seen in training camp with the Atlanta Falcons but did not play at all in the 2025 campaign.

Now, Chark officially calls it a career as the playmaker wants to focus on other endeavors outside of football.

After a big senior season at LSU, the Jacksonville Jaguars drafted the speedster 61st overall in the 2018 NFL Draft. Chark’s production was up and down in just four years in Jacksonville. Despite a Pro Bowl sophomore year with eight touchdowns and 1,008 yards on 73 receptions (118 targets), Chark never soared that high again. His numbers fell in his third year, and an ankle fracture shortened his fourth and final season with the Jaguars, appearing in only four games that season.

He had somewhat of a resurgence in back-to-back years with the Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers, respectively. Posting two straight years with 500 receiving yards and eight total touchdowns. But his career was halted yet again with a 2024 hip sprain that cost him the remainder of that season and a total of nine games missed.

With injuries constantly hampering Chark, he didn’t make it out of Falcons training camp and didn’t find a new home at all in 2025. Now, he’s moving on from professional football entirely.

DJ Chark announces retirement

Chark posted a moving retirement announcement on his Instagram. The former LSU wideout thanked all those who got him through seven NFL seasons, but also 22 years of football.

“After much contemplation, I have decided to share a proper farewell as I navigate retirement,” he began on social media. “My journey began at the age of 7 when I signed up for football, unaware of the profound impact it would have on my life. I simply loved the sport and had the unwavering support of my parents. Years later I received the support of my wife, kids, family and thousands of fans!”

Although Chark announced on Friday, he effectively retired in August, having not suited up last season. He pledged to continue to work within the community as he enters the next phase of his life.

“As I write this I reflect on the challenges I’ve faced and overcome, as well as the rewards I’ve reaped. I’ve learned to appreciate every experience and not take any of them for granted,” he continued. “As I enter this next chapter of my life, I remain committed to being an active pillar in my community, empowering the youth through charitable work.”

Whatever charitable endeavors the former wideout undertakes, he’ll have a nice nest egg to fund them. Per OverTheCap, Chark ends his career having made $23 million in earnings.