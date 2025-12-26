Controversy struck last Sunday afternoon during the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 29-24 victory over the Detroit Lions when Steelers star wide receiver D.K. Metcalf reached into the Ford Field stands and assaulted a fan — who self-identified as Ryan Kennedy — leading to a two-game suspension from the NFL.

Kennedy, a Detroit Lions season-ticket holder for 15 seasons, held a press conference on Friday to address the situation and ask Metcalf to correct the narrative about what happened to spark the confrontation. CBS cameras caught Metcalf approach Kennedy in the stands, aggressively grab him by his shirt before swatting at Kennedy’s face and walking back to the Steelers bench.

“It is really hard to get me upset,” Kennedy said. “There are two things, animal abuse and racism, that make me hot right away. I can feel my face get all warm. So, I guess I want to be crystal clear about one thing. I did not use any racial slurs. No hate speech. None of that stuff.

“I’m a 15 year season ticket holder for the Lions and I’ve never done that at all. Dekaylin, if you’re watching this man, if you could just say that, please,” Kennedy continued. “My family’s getting threats and stuff. It’s not cool. Whether you said that or not, I’m sure you didn’t want that to happen to my family. Even if you did, I forgive you man.”

Ryan Kennedy’s statement following the exchange with DK Metcalf. “I did not use any racial slurs…no hate speech…none of that stuff at the game” pic.twitter.com/ufhvU9m5aG — Jeremy Otto (@JeremyOttoPxP) December 26, 2025

In the immediate aftermath of the incident, a source close to Metcalf said Kennedy allegedly directed a derogatory comment toward Metcalf’s mother and used a racial slur toward the receiver. Kennedy however claimed that Metcalf reacted because he was called by his full legal name, which he continued to do on Friday.

DK Metcalf will suffer massive financial hit due to suspension

Metcalf appealed his two-game suspension but it was indeed upheld, costing him $555,556 in salary. It also meant that his guarantees on $45 million were voided, making this situation a massive financial hit to the former All-Pro.

On Tuesday, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin addressed the situation with Metcalf. “He did explain to me why he did what he did, and I certainly don’t condone the behavior, but I support DK,” Tomlin said. “I really don’t have a lot to add other than what I just told you. I think he has a hearing this afternoon, an appeals hearing. And I certainly don’t want to weigh in prior to that. And certainly, I’ve heard more recently that there might be legal ramifications, and so I better be careful about what I say and how I say it.”

With Pittsburgh one win away from clinching a postseason spot, that would mark Metcalf’s return to the field. For now, however, Kennedy just wants his name cleared from any wrongdoing in the incident.