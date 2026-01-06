Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf returned to the team Monday, back from his two-game suspension for his role in a physical altercation with a Detroit Lions fan during the Week 16 game. Metcalf spoke with reporters, pressed about what happened Dec. 21 at Ford Field.

Metcalf declined to get into specifics about what led to his exchange with the Lions fan, who identified himself as Ryan Kennedy. “I can’t say anything about what happened,” Metcalf said after being asked “for the fifth time.”

DK Metcalf basically says ‘no comment’ five times about the situation in Detroit. Was later asked if he had any ‘feelings of responsibility’ while the offense struggled at times the last two weeks.



Here’s the full sequence of those questions: pic.twitter.com/qyTw6UGa2U — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) January 5, 2026

CBS cameras caught Metcalf approach Kennedy in the stands, aggressively grab him by his shirt before swatting at Kennedy’s face and walking back to the Steelers bench. In the immediate aftermath of the incident, a source close to Metcalf said Kennedy allegedly directed a derogatory comment toward Metcalf’s mother and used a racial slur toward the receiver. Kennedy, however, claimed that Metcalf reacted because he was called by his full legal name.

While Metcalf repeatedly declined to comment, he did say he was surprised the NFL denied his appeal of the suspension: “I can’t walk y’all through nothing that happened,” Metcalf said.

Steelers welcome DK Metcalf back ahead of postseason

With Metcalf sidelined, the Steelers dropped their Week 17 game against the Cleveland Browns. Pittsburgh failed to get into the end zone in the 13-6 defeat. Facing a must-win situation Sunday night against the Baltimore Ravens, the Steelers came out with a 26-24 victory. Pittsburgh clinched the AFC North title, advancing to the postseason. Metcalf will be available to play this coming Monday against the Houston Texans in the AFC Wild Card Round.

Metcalf was asked if he felt responsible for the offense’s struggles against the Browns. He owned his actions, though he stopped short of taking the blame.

“No, sir,” Metcalf said. “Because I feel full responsibility for my actions and that’s it. But I have the utmost respect and confidence in my teammates. Still going out there and performing to the best of their abilities.”

Metcalf admitted it was difficult to watch his team play from afar. Overall, he’s happy with how his teammates performed in his absence and how they welcomed him back.

“My teammates gave me another opportunity to come back, so just a big shoutout to them,” Metcalf said. “[It was a] roller coaster. I couldn’t watch some moments because of my anxiety getting too high, but I’m just happy my teammates got the dub.”