Dodge reportedly on track to join NASCAR Cup Series in 2027

Dodge is on track to return to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2027, according to Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic. If Dodge joins the Cup Series next year, NASCAR would have four manufacturers in its highest division for the first time since 2012, the last season Dodge was in the Cup.

The Cup Series currently has Chevrolet, Ford, and Toyota as its manufacturers. Bianchi said that Dodge was targeting a return to the Cup Series in 2208, but the potential accelerated timeline has surprised many in the garage due to the time needed to get a car and engine designed, tested, and approved.

Bianchi also mentioned there are challenges for Dodge to be ready in 2027. However, the company’s proposed model body has undergone initial wind tunnel testing, and Stellantis, the company that owns Dodge, has had a breakthrough in how it would produce engines.

Last June, Stellantis announced that its Ram brand would return to the NASCAR Truck Series for the 2026 season. Kaulig Racing has partnered with Stellantis and has five full-time teams in the Truck Series. Kaulig also has two charters in the Cup Series and currently races in Chevrolet cars. It can switch to Dodge once the transition is complete, since the partnership with Chevrolet has ended due to the alignment with Stellantis.

What happened when Dodge last competed in the NASCAR Cup Series?

If Dodge joins the Cup Series next season, does this mean the charters will increase? Bianchi said Dodge’s return to the Cup would not mean the number of charters would jump from 36 to 40. NASCAR currently has 15 charter-holding teams, and they want to keep the charters at 36.

When Dodge last competed in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2012, Brad Keselowski won the Cup title for Team Penske while driving a Dodge Charger. Keselowski currently drives for RFK Racing, a team he co-owns, and Ford is their manufacturer.

Shortly after Bianchi’s report, Keselowski commented on speculation that RFK Racing would switch to Dodge. For those asking- RFK racing has a multi-year agreement with [Ford] and a commitment from their leadership to return the program to a championship contender,” he said. “Any speculation else-wise makes for great internet talk but it is not based on anything real.”