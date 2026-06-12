Report: Domestic battery charges against Chiefs assistant Dave Merritt dropped

Kansas City Chiefs defensive backs coach Dave Merritt will not face discipline from either the legal system or the NFL following his arrest earlier this offseason.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the league has concluded its investigation into Merritt and found insufficient evidence that he violated the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy. Garafolo also reported that misdemeanor domestic violence charges against Merritt were dismissed by a Kansas district court last month.

As a result, the longtime Chiefs assistant will not receive any punishment from the league: “The NFL concluded its investigation of #Chiefs DBs coach Dave Merritt and found insufficient evidence of a violation of the personal conduct policy, sources say,” Garafolo wrote on X.

“A Kansas district court dismissed misdemeanor DV charges last month. No discipline from the league as well.”

Moreover, Merritt was arrested in April by an Overland Park police officer and booked into the Johnson County jail. According to reports at the time, the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office filed a complaint against David Lee Merritt Sr., alleging he had “unlawfully, knowingly, or recklessly” caused bodily harm to his daughter in what was classified as a domestic violence offense.

The veteran assistant had been scheduled for a court appearance following the arrest, but the case has since been dismissed.

Continuing, Merritt has been a key member of Andy Reid’s coaching staff since joining the Chiefs in 2019. Under his guidance, Kansas City’s secondary has consistently ranked among the league’s better units. Last season, the Chiefs surrendered just 195.8 passing yards per game, the 12th-fewest in the NFL, while recording 10 interceptions.

Prior to arriving in Kansas City, Merritt spent one season with the Arizona Cardinals and more than a decade coaching the secondary for the New York Giants. He also previously worked with the New York Jets.

Before entering coaching, Merritt played collegiately at NC State and was selected in the seventh round of the 1993 NFL Draft. He spent three seasons in the NFL before transitioning into coaching.

Earlier this year, some around the league viewed Merritt as a potential future defensive coordinator candidate. However, the 53-year-old previously explained that family priorities influenced many of his career decisions.

“One of the things that my wife, Yolanda, and I spoke about decades ago was that no matter what, I wasn’t going to pursue any kind of coordinating job while my kids were young,” Merritt said in January 2025.

With both the legal process and the NFL’s investigation now complete, Merritt is expected to continue his role on Steve Spagnuolo’s defensive staff entering the 2026 season. We’ll see if the Chiefs can continue their success under his guidance.