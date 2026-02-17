The Dallas Cowboys are trying to recapture some magic on defense after trading Micah Parsons prior to the 2025 season. ESPN’s Domonique Foxworth believes he has just the trade, or two, to make that happen.

During the 2025 season, the Cowboys already acquired Quinnen Williams from the Jets, for now and in the future. Now, Foxworth believes they should swing for it all, trading for Trey Hendrickson from the Bengals and reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett from the Browns, in what would be a historic offseason.

“They should restructure Dak’s deal to free up some cap room. Then, go after Trey Hendrickson and collect as many picks as possible and players. Trade them to get Myles Garrett,” Foxworth stated, via Get Up on ESPN. “You want to fix your defense overnight, bring in those two game breakers and put them at both sides of the line.

“I think it makes everybody on your defense a lot better. It takes pressure off of your offense. I think this team becomes one of those kind of overnight Super Bowl contenders if they’re able to overhaul their defense in a way that would be a dream for, I think, Dallas fans.”

Now that would be an all-timer. Even Hendrickson alone would be nice. But Garrett, too? It almost sounds too good to be true at the moment.

Perhaps Jerry Jones could pull it off, if anyone in the NFL is crazy enough to do it. Time will tell, but the Cowboys will certainly be active in the trade market, hoping to get back to the playoffs next season.

More on the Dallas Cowboys, potential trade

Meanwhile, Foxworth is far from the only one at ESPN trying to make a trade to shore up the Cowboys’ defense. His colleague Jason McCourty suggested Dallas should trade wide receiver George Pickens to the Raiders in exchange for defensive end Maxx Crosby.

Pickens is reportedly set to be franchise tagged by the Cowboys after the two sides couldn’t come to a long-term agreement, as of now. But the trade might make sense on the surface, considering the reports of Crosby’s time in Vegas likely being over.

“If you’re gonna ask me to play ‘Madden’ with no consequences, I’m going for the jugular. If I’m the Raiders, why not go out and trade Maxx Crosby?” McCourty said on Get Up. “For the Dallas Cowboys, you franchise tagged George Pickens. You don’t work out a long-term deal. You trade him to the Raiders for Crosby in exchange.

“Now you’ve just beefed up your defensive line. New coordinator coming over, Maxx Crosby. Maxx Crosby is going to make everybody on the defensive side of the ball better. And on top of that, have you watched the way Maxx Crosby plays the game of football? He plays every single play of the game. And for the Raiders, you get a weapon. That’s George Pickens, Fernando Mendoza. You need some weapons on the outside. Well, you got a dog out there.”

If the Las Vegas Raiders were to trade Crosby, there’s no doubt he would command a massive haul. Across seven seasons with the Raiders, Crosby boasts 439 career tackles, 69.5 sacks, 11 forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries. The Raiders are slated to pick No. 1 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft.

— On3’s Nick Kosko contributed to this article.