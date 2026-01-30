Donald Trump announces plans for 100,000-seat White House stadium ahead of UFC event

President Donald Trump previously announced the UFC will host an event at the White House on June 14 to celebrate the United States of America’s 250th anniversary of independence. However, on Friday, Trump said a large stadium will be constructed near the White House ahead of the event.

“They are going to put up something that’s really amazing,” Trump said. “It’s really having to do with our great 250th birthday, where we’re having so many wonderful things. UFC is coming as you know, in front of the White House. They’re building literally a stadium, gonna have over 100,000 people.”

While Trump said the event will take place on June 14, the UFC has not announced an official date. Additionally, the UFC has not yet released the fights that will be included at the highly-anticipated event.

UFC owner Dana White is close friends with Trump. He endorsed Trump at the Republican National Convention ahead of the presidential election in 2023.

Trump regularly attends UFC fights. Fighters often greet him after wins and thank him for attending their bouts. After Jon Jones — arguably the greatest UFC fighter of all time — defeated Stipe Miocic in November 2024, he celebrated by doing the “Trump Dance” in front of the president.

More recently, Kayla Harrison ran outside the Octagon and hugged Trump after winning the Bantamweight Women’s World Championship. Fighters like Colby Covington, Jorge Masvidal and Conor McGregor have also voiced their support for the two-time president in the past.

The UFC has only ever hosted two events in Washington, D.C., once in 2011 and once in 2019. Ahead of UFC 324, which took place Saturday, Dana White said he’d begin working on matchmaking for the White House card this week. He’ll undoubtedly hope to put on an unforgettable event.

“Nobody in the Trump campaign has ever told me what to say. Nobody tells me what to say, and I’m nobody’s puppet,” White said about Trump in 2024. “I’m not telling you what to think. I’m telling you what I know. And I know President Trump. I know President Trump is a fighter.

“I’ve been saying this since 2015. Now look at what’s happened over the last 10 years. We have all seen it with our own eyes. I’m in the tough guy business, and this man is the toughest, most resilient human being that I’ve ever met in my life.”