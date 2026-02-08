Donald Trump calls Olympic skier Hunter Hess a 'real loser' after comments on representing United States

United States freestyle skier Hunter Hess said that he’s representing his friends and family at the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics. He backed up his claim by citing moral differences on issues taking place domestically within the U.S.

President Donald Trump has now responded to Hess’s comments. He voiced his disapproval of the U.S. Olympian’s perspective on Truth Social.

“U.S. Olympic Skier, Hunter Hess, a real Loser, says he doesn’t represent his Country in the current Winter Olympics,” he wrote. “If that’s the case, he shouldn’t have tried out for the Team, and it’s too bad he’s on it. Very hard to root for someone like this.”

Hess’ comments have now drawn backlash as high up as the President of the United States. However, his stance comes at a time where the U.S. remains heavily divided on many issues across the board.

The greatest divide in the country at the moment has to do with the deployment of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) into cities across the United States. A bevy of protests that have broken out as a result, and the fallout has been controversial on both sides of the political aisle.

“It brings up mixed emotions to represent the U.S. right now, I think,” Hess said of representing Team USA, via KGW8 out of Oregon. “It’s a little hard. There’s obviously a lot going on that I’m not the biggest fan of, and I think a lot of people aren’t.”

“For me, it’s more I’m representing my friends and family back home, the people that represented before me, all the things that I believe are good about the U.S. I think if it aligns with my moral values, I feel like I’m representing it. Just because I’m wearing the flag doesn’t mean I represent everything that’s going on in the U.S.”

Hess is a men’s freestyle skier who has twice captured bronze medals at the Winter X Games, doing so in the SuperPipe in Aspen in 2024 and 2025. He was kept out of the 2020 Lausanne Winter Olympics nursing a knee injury.